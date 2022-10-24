Radiology Coding Expert, Beth Kujawski, joins StreamlineMD
PRC Medical, LLC, which is known in the market as StreamlineMD, announced that Beth Kujawski, RCC, joined the company as Director of Coding Quality and Education effective October 24, 2022.
Beth joins StreamlineMD from Children’s Hospital Colorado, where she served as the Radiology Department Business Operations Manager responsible for organizational management and growth, clinical integration with hospital information systems, radiology research, and coding and billing performance and quality. Previously, Beth served the University of Colorado Radiology Department and University Physicians, Inc. as Manager of Clinical Reimbursement as subject matter expert specializing in Interventional Radiology (IR) coding while working with the world renown physician David Kumpe, MD. While with the University, Beth also worked closely with the Vice Chairman of Faculty Affairs and Socioeconomics to educate physician staff on radiology industry challenges and trained all radiology residents and fellows on the importance of report documentation.
StreamlineMD’s CEO, Harry Curley, said, “We are so excited to have a new executive joining our team with not only a high level of Radiology and IR documentation and coding expertise, but also the leadership and interpersonal communication skills to distribute this important knowledge to StreamlineMD’s clients and staff.
Beth earned her Radiology Coding Certification Board’s (RCCB) Radiology Coding Certification (RCC) and will soon pursue the AAPC’s Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology Coding Certification (CIRCC). She is an active participant in industry associations and is currently the Board Secretary of the Colorado Chapter of the Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA), and previously served as its President. Beth has lectured for the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, was a member of the Colorado Clean Claims Task Force and was a liaison between her employers and major industry associations including the American Medical Association (AMA), American College of Radiology (ACR), Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR), and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
Beth is looking forward to the next chapter of her career with StreamlineMD, stating that “I am excited to join StreamlineMD. Their mission, values, and integrity align seamlessly with mine. Everyone is supportive which is why StreamlineMD has been voted a great place to work. I am looking forward to meeting and leading our teams and clients through the challenges of Radiology and IR coding and reimbursement with the best outcomes.”
Beth is joining StreamlineMD on the heels of the retirement of Wendy Block, RCC, CIRCC, CPC, who served the company and its client for 34 years.
About StreamlineMD
StreamlineMD provides revenue cycle management software and services exclusively for imaging and image-guided procedure specialists. This includes not only Radiology and Interventional Radiology coding and billing services, but also a unique EHR software platform specifically designed for office-based endovascular and interventional procedure specialists. With a mission to help improve healthcare for all Americans, StreamlineMD has grown rapidly, with clients in 42 states and employees in 18 states. https://streamlinemd.com/.
