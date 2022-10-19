Radiology Coding Expert, Wendy Block, to Retire from StreamlineMD after 34 years
PRC Medical, LLC / StreamlineMD, announced that Wendy Block, CPC, RCC, CIRCC, the company's Senior Coding Advisor, retired effective October 1, 2022.
Wendy served in various coding capacities for the Company, since 1988. Most recently, she served as the company’s senior coding authority, monitoring overall quality control, educating, and advising coding staff on the latest coding guidelines, and educating clients and prospects on proper documentation. Wendy’s expertise served not only StreamlineMD’s hospital-based radiology and interventional radiology clients, but also office-based endovascular and interventional specialists that are a rapidly growing segment of the company’s business.
StreamlineMD’s CEO, Harry Curley, said, “While we are obviously sad to see Wendy move into retirement, we are also grateful to have had the opportunity to work with such a wonderful human being. It’s rare to find an individual with as much passion and dedication as Wendy. She continuously strived to provide the highest level of service to StreamlineMD and its clients and has been an inspiration to all of her colleagues. She will be sincerely missed and we wish her the best in her next phase of life.”
Previously, Wendy led the company’s coding efforts for a large academic medical center radiology practice and was exposed to coding the most complex interventional radiology procedures performed at that time. This experience opened up new areas of interest for Wendy as she immersed herself in the coding challenges of interventional radiology. In her early career, Wendy worked for the company from within a hospital radiology department and had the opportunity to work alongside radiologists to fully observe and appreciate their work that she would translate into codes for insurance companies.
Along the way, Wendy earned several levels of coding certification, including the American Academy of Professional Coders (APCC) Certified Professional Coder (CPC), the Radiology Coding Certification Board (RCCB) Radiology Coding Certification (RCC) and AAPC’s Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology Coding Certification (CIRCC). She was also an active participant in industry associations including the Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA), where she served on the Federal Affairs committee, and was active in the Ohio state chapter of the RBMA serving on the Education Committee.
Wendy reflected on her experience with StreamlineMD this way: “Words cannot express my gratitude for the opportunity to work for StreamlineMD for the past 34 years. I experienced a passion for serving our clients that was both contagious and rewarding. I am also grateful I was able to work with such an amazing group of coders who were my best teachers. Keeping up with the latest coding updates, rules, and regulations was always a high priority. It has been a rich experience I will treasure forever”
StreamlineMD has hired a senior radiology coding industry veteran as Director of Coding Quality and Education and will be making a subsequent announcement shortly.
About StreamlineMD
StreamlineMD is a technology-enabled business service company providing cloud-based clinical workflow and revenue cycle management software and services exclusively for imaging and image-guided procedure specialists. StreamlineMD’s specialized combination of revenue cycle management software and services provide hospital-based and office-based imaging and image-guided procedure specialists with the most complete solution to improve their practice and business performance and to help improve healthcare for all Americans. https://streamlinemd.com/.
