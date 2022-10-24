RadSite Announces Complimentary Webinar Addressing Cone Beam CT Imaging Physics and QA Testing Protocols
Roundtable of experts to discuss key trends impacting Cone Beam CT imaging equipment calibration
RadSite’s Cone Beam CT ADI Accreditation Program is helping to solidify national standards and to promote best practices.”ANNAPOLIS, MD, US, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting organization promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, announces the first webinar in its fall Cone Beam CT imaging webinar series. The first session focuses on physics and quality assurance (QA) testing. The complimentary webinar series will identify and discuss best practices associated with Cone Beam CT imaging equipment calibration. The roundtable format will provide a strong interactive experience, allowing audience members to ask questions of the panel experts and gain their direct insights.
— Joseph Mahoney, MS, DABR, Medical Physicist, Grove Physics
“As RadSite’s Chief Physicist Officer overseeing the physics testing standards associated with RadSite’s Cone Beam CT Accreditation Program, I recognize the importance of assessing advanced diagnostic imaging systems’ performance to promote the best clinical outcomes,” notes Phil Patton, PhD. “I am looking forward to moderating this dynamic session which will identify key strategies to improve the quality and performance of these scans.” In addition to his duties at RadSite, Dr. Patton serves as President and Chief Operating Officer of LBT Diagnostic Radiation Physics Consulting.
“With thousands of Cone Beam CT imaging systems installed in dental and medical offices throughout the U.S., it is imperative that these systems are calibrated pursuant to the manufacturer, regulatory, and accreditation requirements,” adds Mason Anders, PhD, Dallas Field Office Director and Medical Physicist, West Physics. “This session will address several key touchpoints to ensure medical providers using Cone Beam CT scans are in compliance with these requirements.”
“RadSite’s Cone Beam CT ADI Accreditation Program is helping to solidify national standards and to promote best practices,” notes Joseph Mahoney, MS, DABR, Medical Physicist, Grove Physics. “Among other topics, physics testing for Cone Beam CT imaging systems is not standardized due to the lack of uniform, commercial phantoms available in the marketplace. So we will discuss how to leverage manufacturer phantoms and other assessment tools to ensure that Cone Beam CT imaging systems are working properly over time.”
Here are the details for this complimentary webinar:
Optimizing Cone Beam CT Physics and QA Testing: Perspectives on Imaging Equipment Calibration
Description: Because Cone Beam CT imaging systems are not regulated directly in most states, physics testing and QA protocols are usually directed by the manufacturers. Unfortunately, this has led to some inconsistencies in how performance assessments are implemented for Cone Beam CT providers, in contrast to traditional advanced diagnostic imaging (ADI) modalities such as CT, Nuclear Medicine, and MRI. In this session, some of the leading physicists in the Cone Beam CT field, who are members of RadSite’s Cone Beam CT Standards Committee, will provide their insights on the standardization of physics and QA equipment testing. This includes an overview of RadSite’s Dental and Medical Cone Beam CT ADI Standards, version 1.2.
Moderator: Phil Patton, PhD, RadSite Chief Physicist Officer; LBT Diagnostic Radiation Physics Consulting, President & COO
Presenters:
• Mason Anders, PhD, Dallas Field Office Director and Medical Physicist, West Physics
• Joseph Mahoney, MS, DABR, Medical Physicist, Grove Physics
Date and Time: The webinar will take place at 1:00 p.m. (ET), October 27, 2022. Click on the webinar title above to register.
RadSite is sponsoring several webinars covering a range of advanced diagnostic imaging practices in the coming months. To register for any of the webinars, which all are scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. ET, go to RadSite’s webinar page to register for any of these complimentary roundtable discussions.
Cone Beam CT Webinar Series
Optimizing Cone Beam CT Physics and QA Testing: Perspectives on Imaging Equipment Calibration
• Thursday, October 27, 2022
Leveraging Point-of-Care Imaging: The Expansion of Cone Beam CT Imaging
• Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Interpreting Cone Beam CT Image Exams: Opportunities and Challenges
• Thursday, December 8, 2022
Selecting the Right Cone Beam CT Imaging System for your Practice: A Buyer’s Checklist
• Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Traditional ADI Webinar Series
Emerging CT Imaging Trends: Evolution in Computed Tomography
• Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Emerging MRI Imaging Trends: Dynamic Magnetic Resonance Imaging
• Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Emerging Nuclear Medicine and PET/CT Imaging Trends: Optimizing Diagnostic Assessments and Therapeutic Interventions
• Wednesday, December 14, 2022
###
About RadSite™ (www.RadSiteQuality.com)
Founded in 2005, RadSite’s mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite also is recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,000 imaging suppliers. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of patient safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure
Patty Jenkins
RadSite
email us here