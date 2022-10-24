New Name on the Block: raywenderlich.com Rebrands to Kodeco.com
Kodeco — the new raywenderlich.com.
The award-winning educational site raywenderlich.com, used by tens of thousands of mobile developers, today announces that it has rebranded as Kodeco.com.
I had no idea raywenderlich.com would grow the way it did. I wanted to change it years ago so the emphasis was on the team behind it, and I'm thrilled that we're finally able to do that."ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Ray Wenderlich, Founder
“When I first launched raywenderlich.com over a decade ago, it was my personal blog,” remarked co-founder Ray Wenderlich. “I had no idea it would grow the way it did. I wanted to change it years ago so the emphasis was on the team behind it, and I’m thrilled that we’re finally able to do that. This is a really exciting day for the site and the community.”
The selection of the new name Kodeco was a long journey. It is a derivation of ‘code’ and ‘echo’, which lends itself nicely to the way content is taught on the site–learning a concept, and then repeating it in code through the tutorial.
It’s also the way many of the 300-plus content contributors joined the team–first by learning, and now ‘echoing’ back to others that are starting their mobile development journey.
“It’s an exciting milestone for us, but it doesn’t change our mission,” said Matt Derrick, Kodeco CEO. “For our thousands of subscribers, the award-winning, high-quality content will still be every bit as high-quality. There are still thousands of videos, articles and books from which to learn, and it gives us a much broader base on which to build for the future.”
The future is where Kodeco is firmly focused, with company subscriptions rapidly growing in popularity and coming features like learning assessments, certifications and more. Kodeco piloted bootcamps this fall and will roll those and other on-demand workshops out more broadly in 2023 and beyond.
About Kodeco
Kodeco is the new brand name for raywenderlich.com and Razeware, which was the parent company of the website. Now, there is one brand for the company and the website, which over the past 10 years has published over 5,000 videos, 2,000 articles, and 50 books. This content has made a difference in the lives of thousands of developers across the world, helping them to get their first job as a mobile developer, grow their careers, or create the app of their dreams.
