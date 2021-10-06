Razeware and Google Partner to Launch Flutter Learning Promotion

The book, Flutter Apprentice, from raywenderlich.com

Flutter Apprentice, the best-selling book from raywenderlich.com, will be available free worldwide to all Flutter developers for the remainder of 2021.

We’re thrilled that Google has chosen Flutter Apprentice as the go-to training course to learn Flutter development, as evidence of the quality of resources enjoyed by our thousands of subscribers.” — Matt Derrick, CEO, Razeware