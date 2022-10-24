Güralp Systems Ltd secures £750,000 contract to supply University of Leicester with Certimus seismic stations

The 'any angle' seismometers will form part of the SEIS-UK Geophysical Equipment Facility.

READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Güralp Systems Ltd, the leading global provider of seismic monitoring instrumentation and solutions, has been awarded a contract valued at £749,100 by the University of Leicester to supply Certimus seismic stations to support their rapid deployment seismic array.

The funding for the contract was awarded to the University by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) as part of a £6.6 million investment in improving the UK’s national research infrastructure.

The next-generation Certimus offers unique features that make it ideal for instrument pool facilities:
• The tilt tolerance of the Certimus is vastly superior to other broadband seismometers, providing full operation at up to 90 degrees from level, making it ideal for rapid deployment on unstable terrain
• The instrument response, of 120 seconds to 100 Hz, benefits from a remotely adjustable long-period corner expanding the applications for which the instrument can be used and enabling researchers to adapt the instrument to suit the field environment

Other features include Power over Ethernet (POE), Wi-Fi and an optional 2.4 inch multi-touch sensitive full colour LCD screen which displays seismic waveforms, instrument State-of-Health (SOH), gain settings and network configurations.

The Certimus sensor array, which will be available to researchers across the UK as part of the SEIS-UK National Equipment Facility, will allow scientists to monitor seismic activity in some of the world’s most challenging environments, such as in glaciers, landslides and volcanoes.

Dr Victoria Lane, manager of the facility, and member of staff from the University’s School of Geography Geology & the Environment, said:

“This is an exciting opportunity for the facility, bringing in new instrumentation identified by the community as a key need. It is great to be able to support the breadth of environmental and earth science research undertaken by a range of scientists.”

About

ABOUT GÜRALP SYSTEMS LTD Güralp Systems is a leading global provider of sophisticated seismic monitoring solutions used to understand natural seismological events such as earthquakes, aftershocks and volcanos, as well as induced seismic events, or seismic signals, resulting from human activity. Our solutions are used in research, civil, energy and industrial applications to increase understanding, optimise processes and to protect people and the environment. Our equipment is installed in all major ocean basins and across all continents worldwide. Headquartered in Reading, in the UK, we have been operating for more than 35 years and have established a global network of distributors who provide local customer support and sales services.

www.guralp.com

