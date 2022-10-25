Fifth annual InsurTech100 list reveals the tech companies transforming the insurance industry
The prestigious ranking recognises the innovators and pioneers providing solutions to address the most pressing challenges faced by the insurance industry.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The insurance industry has undergone dramatic changes in recent years driven by increased use of digital channels and shifting customer expectations. InsurTech (insurance technology) companies have been at the forefront of tackling those challenges with the sector predicted to grow at a CAGR of 46%, to reach a market size of $114bn by 2030.
As such, the process to identify the 100 InsurTech innovation leaders this year was more competitive than ever. A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a longlist of over 1,800 companies produced by FinTech Global. The finalists were recognised for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate efficiency improvements across the insurance value chain.
FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, “Faced with seismic shifts in consumer behaviour, the so-called “race to digitalise” and challenging market conditions, insurers have their work cut out for them. The InsurTech100 lists helps senior insurance executives in the industry filter through the noise in the market by highlighting the tech companies transforming sectors such as underwriting, pricing, distribution and data & analytics.”
Some the world’s leading companies in the 2022 InsurTech100 include:
AkinovA: the neutral digital marketplace with full regulatory approval to transfer and trade insurance risks
Bdeo: simplifies processes, automates decisions and strengthens the bond between insurers and their clients using Visual Intelligence technology
Companjon: a leading European InsurTech specialising in innovative embedded insurance that is fully flexible, hassle-free and all digital.
Cortical.io: delivers highly efficient intelligent document processing solutions that help enterprises unlock the value of unstructured text
distriBind: uses Machine Learning and automation to cure the insurance industry of its spreadsheet addiction
DynaRisk: provides consumer and SME cyber risk management tools alongside cyber analytics and portfolio management solutions to the insurance industry
Evari: the flexible platform for the next generation of financial services, with flexible end-to-end insurance technology solutions
FRISS: provides real-time, data-driven insights that give instant confidence and understanding of the inherent risks of all customers and interactions.
GIROUX.Ai: offers powerful profitable revenue generating data analytics, machine learning, AI platforms and solutions for Insurance
Greater Than: the leading global provider of DriverDNA for predictive driver risk insights, including crash probability and cost
hyperexponential: empowering actuaries, underwriters and executives to do what they do best with next generation pricing intelligence software
Instabase: offers Automation Platform for Unstructured Data to empower insurance organizations to solve unstructured data problems with unprecedented accuracy
InsuredHQ: offers cloud-based productivity tools that provide complete end-to-end policy, claims, accounts, and document management systems for mid-market insurers, MGAs, and new entrants
Majesco: a leading SaaS software provider that empowers the success of the insurance industry’s digital transformation
Nanoinsure: offers no-code & low-code platform enables insurers to develop products, build digital frontend and life admin applications faster. Proven.
Novidea: the leading InsurTech provider of a data-driven insurance platform for brokers and MGAs to manage customer insurance journeys
Optalitix: Insurtech that offers a no-code solution for easily and quickly converting existing insurance models including Excel.
Relay Platform: the first agnostic quote-bind-issue platform for brokers and underwriters enabling workflow and data control, powerful quoting and proposal generation features
Risk Control Technologies: the leading provider of Risk & Loss Control software platforms to the insurance industry
Shapa Health: offers a behavior change platform which improves health outcomes and delivers sustained member engagement for employers, HMO’s and insurers
Shift Technology: enables insurers to automate and optimize decisions from underwriting to claims, resulting in superior customer experiences and increased operational efficiency
A full list of the InsurTech100 for 2022 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.TheInsurTech100.com.
