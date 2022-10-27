Green Crypto: Leading the Way towards Sustainable Future
Green Crypto is a blockchain-based project that focuses on environmental / sustainability, which will allow users to profit from green initiatives and projects.HAMBURG, GERMANY, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world becomes increasingly aware of the need for sustainable living, many industries are starting to adopt green and sustainable living practices. The cryptocurrency industry is no different, with a growing number of "Green Cryptocurrencies” appearing on the market.
Among the leading green crypto, IUSTITIA COIN being an eco-friendly cryptocurrency has decided to do something about environmental sustainability and is now promoting what is known as Green Cryptocurrency.
What is Green Cryptocurrency and why it’s important?
What is Green Crypto? It’s a type of cryptocurrency that focuses on being eco-friendly and sustainable and eliminates the usage of the massive coins mining energy and cutting trees as a source of existing FIAT (paper currency). The whole concept is to lead the way toward a more sustainable future by using blockchain technology to help reduce carbon footprints.
Green coins are designed to have zero environmental impact and to boost features that help promote sustainable living..
So far, some of the biggest names in the crypto space have signed up for the initiative, including Binance, OKEx, and Shapeshift. Even though the project is still in its early stages, it has the potential to make a big impact on the world.
The Importance of Green Cryptocurrency
To understand the importance of green cryptocurrencies and how eco-friendly and sustainable they are, first, it’s necessary to find how other traditional cryptocurrencies are negatively affecting the environment and fueling the climate crisis.
According to the global environmental think tank, EARTH.ORG environmental footprint of traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin is concerning. “Approximately 57 million tonnes of CO2 are released into the atmosphere every time a Bitcoin transaction occurs, and 300 million trees would need to be planted to counteract this enormous quantity of emissions.”
Green cryptocurrencies are important because they help to increase both the environmental sustainability and sustainability of the cryptocurrency industry. Green crypto coin users may lessen their carbon footprint and contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions without losing their investment.
How IUSTITIA / IUS Coin is leading the way towards Environmental Sustainability
IUS Coin www.iuscoin.org being a Green cryptocurrency is still in its infancy but is making waves in space. Let’s find out how IUS Coin is leading the way toward sustainability.
● IUS Coin is a new green cryptocurrency that has been developed to be environmentally sustainable and eco-friendly.
● IUS Coin is a green digital currency that rewards its users for clean, green, and sustainable living practices like afforestation, recycling, collecting waste, wildlife protection, and technical green projects.
● IUS Coin Users can earn Green coins by participating in any activity which promotes sustainability. IUS green coins can then be used to purchase eco-friendly products and services or donated to environmental causes.
● IUS Coin being a green cryptocurrency supports environmental conservation efforts around the world. A portion of every IUS Coin transaction is used to fund projects which aim to protect and profit from people and their planet.
IUS Coin is aiming to help Sustainability
Iustitia Coin (IUS) is the result of years to develop a green, fast and efficient coin that can be used in daily life purchases. IUSTITIA Coin is aiming to help sustainability by focusing on:
● Planting 1 million trees per year
● Collecting 50,000 tons of waste per year
● Becoming the number one global green coin that rewards users on green initiatives
Eco Benefits of Green Cryptocurrency
As the world becomes increasingly digitized, it’s no surprise that cryptocurrencies are becoming more popular. According to the Allied Market Research report, “by 2030, it is expected that the worldwide cryptocurrency market would be worth $4.94 trillion.”
However, along with the rising popularity, there is a negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency which is worsening the global climate. Therefore, to reduce the global adverse climate impacts of cryptocurrencies, it’s time to shift traditional cryptos into green cryptos by utilizing renewable energy sources.
World Economic Forum asserts in one of its articles that countries would only be able to meet their 2030 Climate Goals and decarbonize unreliable power grids by following the regulations of SDGs and the Paris Climate Agreement. This could be only possible by shifting our non-renewable energy production to renewable energy production.
Fortunately, there is a growing movement towards sustainable and green cryptocurrencies. These green coins are designed to have a minimal environmental impact while still providing all the benefits of cryptocurrency. Here are two eco-benefits of green cryptocurrency:
1. Reduced Energy Consumption: Green cryptocurrencies use Proof-of-Stake (PoS) or other eco-friendly consensus mechanisms that don’t require as much energy as traditional Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining algorithms. This can lead to significant reductions in carbon emissions and energy consumption.
2. Support for Renewable Energy: Some green cryptocurrencies are specifically designed to support and incentivize investment in renewable energy projects. This helps to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy while also generating returns for investors.
