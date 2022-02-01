New Green Cryptocurrencies for Under $1 in 2022
Iustitia Coin (NASDAQ:IUS)STANFORD, CA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitcoin often dominates cryptocurrency investment conversations, with Ethereum (ETH) and other top 10 assets such as Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) mentioned as well. While these coins are well established in the crypto market there are other lesser known coins available for pennies on the dollar which have just as much potential as investment opportunities and as blockchain projects in general.
Here we are going to take a look at promising cryptocurrencies you can buy for under a dollar.
Iustitia Coin
Iustitia Coin (IUS) is a new green and decentralized cryptocurrency, that uses Tenebrix's Scrypt Proof of Work. The blockchain is capable of handling a high volume of transactions due to more frequent block generation. The network supports more transactions without having to change the software in the future. As a result, merchants get faster confirmation times while still having the option to wait for more confirmations when selling larger items.
The current price is $0.0001 which is considered an attractive rate for future investment.
