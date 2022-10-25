Leading Integrator of Industrial Aluminum Profile Solutions (MB Kit Systems, LLC) Rebrands as Industrial Profile Systems
Rebranding to Industrial Profile Systems (IPS) is just the beginning...”AKRON, OH, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MB Kit Systems, LLC. (a subsidiary of WEISS North America, Inc. – Willoughby, OH), announced today that it has completed a major rebranding as Industrial Profile Systems, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of custom-engineered mechanical hardware solutions for industrial applications.
A subsidiary of WEISS North America, Inc., and recent addition to The WEISS Group (WEISS GmbH – Buchen, Germany), Industrial Profile Systems will increase the presence of WEISS and further strengthen its global position in the factory automation industry, more specifically, the WEISS footprint in North America.
Wholly owned by WEISS North America, Inc., Industrial Profile Systems will remain a stand-alone company, headquartered in Akron, OH, have its own management team and will operate as its own business unit today and in the future. With the support of Uwe Weiss (Owner and CEO) and Bill Eppich (President-WEISS Group America’s) Josh Treter, GM of WEISS North America, will transition into the Vice President role at IPS.
“Josh has strategically grown within the WEISS Group in the America’s as well as globally. Knowing this, the direction of IPS will remain within the standards of WEISS and will continue to grow into a strong customer focused brand. The rebranding of both proud companies, under one historically significant name, will set the tone for success today and into the future”, states Bill Eppich.
The rebranding and associated corporate identity transition includes a new corporate image, including logo and collateral materials, a new/rebranded website, a new domain (industrialprofile.com), a new product configuration tool, new social media profiles, and the integration of Parker IPS (Wadsworth, OH) assets and personnel (acquired in Q1 2022) with existing MB Kit Systems assets. The completion of this initiative provides a significantly enhanced and comprehensive product & service portfolio.
“Rebranding to Industrial Profile Systems (IPS) is just the beginning. We will focus on our Sales Channel to better serve our customers, while releasing digital customer facing tools to meet the quick pace of the industry. This will position IPS as a top engineered solutions provider for years to come”, states Josh Treter, VP of Industrial Profile Systems (IPS)
The rebranding initiative from MB Kit Systems to Industrial Profile Systems represents a much stronger correlation and clearer alignment between the company’s brand and the company’s direction, product and service portfolio, and customers. Visit www.industrialprofile.com to explore the new website, brand, office, and products and services.
ABOUT WEISS NORTH AMERICA INC.
An integral part of the Weiss global network and leaders in rotary and linear motion automation solutions, WEISS North America, Inc. (ISO-9001 Certified) manufacturers high-quality cam-, servo-, and linear motor-driven automation components and solutions. WEISS supplies rotary index tables, palletized conveyors, linear motor-driven pick-and-place units, cam- and servo-driven assembly chassis, ring index tables, and machine bases and tool plates. WEISS leverages over 50 years of reliable global expertise to comprise an integrative, customer-specific approach to deliver innovative solutions that enable customers be more efficient, effective, and competitive.
ABOUT WEISS GmbH
With its automation solutions, WEISS GmbH is one of the world’s leading system suppliers in the automotive industry, machine and plant manufacturing, life science, and electronics. The reliable and durable rotary indexing tables, handling units, delta robots, and linear transfer systems are making the industrial production of tomorrow a reality. With its expertise in mechanical, mechatronic, and digital solutions, WEISS paves the way for industrial transformation. By applying their engineering expertise, knowledge of industries and processes, and high affinity for serving customers, the experts assist system integrators and producers in designing and operating innovative and sustainable production plants. The family-owned company with headquarters in the city of Buchen in Germany’s Rhine-Neckar metropolitan area, operates on a global scale. Founded in 1967, WEISS now has a staff of around 550 employees in its sales, service, and manufacturing locations in 47 countries.
The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
