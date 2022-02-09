Business Asset Acquisition of Parker IPS (Industrial Profile Systems) by MB Kit Systems, LLC / WEISS North America, Inc.
This important advancement in the WEISS Group shows the continued commitment to grow the WEISS organization and preserve our proud tradition of success...”WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MB Kit Systems, LLC. (a subsidiary of WEISS North America, Inc.), has acquired the assets of Parker IPS (Wadsworth, OH), a provider of custom-engineered mechanical hardware solutions for industrial applications.
This acquisition further strengthens MB Kit Systems’ position in the factory automation industry with the addition of the Parker IPS products and services portfolio. The result will be to continue to grow the WEISS footprint in North America, as well as grow efficiencies and market share for both MB Kit Systems and IPS at a significant level.
“MB Kit Systems has spent considerable time planning this acquisition. There was already a relationship with Parker IPS’ management, so it was a controlled environment that allowed for a smooth and successful transition”, states Bill Eppich, Vice President of WEISS North America.
MB Kit Systems, LLC. along with newly acquired IPS, will remain a stand-alone company, wholly owned by WEISS North America, Inc. and located in Willoughby, OH, USA. WEISS North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of WEISS GmbH, globally headquartered in Buchen, Germany. MB Kit Systems/IPS will have its own management team and will operate as its own business unit today and in the future. The combined entities of MB Kit Systems and IPS will be rebranded as IPS - Industrial Profile Systems.
“This important advancement in the WEISS Group shows the continued commitment to grow the WEISS organization and preserve our proud tradition of success”, says Eppich. “As with all important business decisions, MB Kit Systems, LLC, together with WEISS North America and WEISS GmbH, will work closely to insure a prosperous future for the MB Kit Systems and IPS business and, most importantly, it’s employees.
ABOUT WEISS NORTH AMERICA INC.
An integral part of the Weiss global network and leaders in rotary and linear motion automation solutions, WEISS North America, Inc. (ISO-9001 Certified) manufacturers high-quality cam-, servo-, and linear motor-driven automation components and solutions. WEISS supplies rotary index tables, palletized conveyors, linear motor-driven pick-and-place units, cam- and servo-driven assembly chassis, ring index tables, and machine bases and tool plates. WEISS leverages over 50 years of reliable global expertise to comprise an integrative, customer-specific approach to deliver innovative solutions that enable customers be more efficient, effective, and competitive.
ABOUT MB KIT SYSTEMS LLC.
Founded in 1996 in Akron, Ohio, MB Kit Systems Inc. was the first North American distributor of item international's extruded aluminum profiles and components of the Machine Building Kit System. MB Kit Systems' engineers specialize in creating dynamic applications, designing belt-driven linear actuators with travel from a few inches to over 100 feet. Beyond linear solutions, the MB Kit Systems team designs and assembles machine bases, material handling applications, machine safety guarding, ergonomic industrial workbenches, factory stairways and platforms, and custom enclosures. With an experienced sales team, no-cost engineering, and assembly technicians, MB Kit Systems offers versatile mechanical solutions, fast turnaround times, and enables customers to achieve the highest levels of productivity and profitability.
ABOUT Parker IPS (Industrial Profile Systems)
Industrial Profile Systems was an early adopter of aluminum profile systems in North America. Originally headquartered in Houston, TX, IPS also had processing locations across the USA. Parker acquired IPS in 2002 to complement their existing Par-Frame product line that was developed in 1993. Parker reduced the footprint over the years, settling on locations in California and Ohio. Parker also developed key partners as processing centers across North America, referred to as IPS Design Centers today.
The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
