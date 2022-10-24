Madrasah Al-Kahfi Leads the Emerging Trend for Open Access Learning in South East Asia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Madrasah Al-Kahfi, an open learning platform focused on religious, linguistic, classical Islamic teachings, and community well-being knowledge, has paved its way into the hearts of the Muslims of Malaysia and Indonesia, which sum up to almost 250 million Muslim population.
The idea in the traditional setup of learning, whether it be religious or secular, was that learning must be legitimate in terms of some authoritative source, in a fixed curriculum, in a fixed body of knowledge, and in a fixed source.
The transformation that’s taking place now in most parts of the world is that the sources of learning are available everywhere. Knowledge is made readily available through digital means from many, many possible sources. Teaching as a social activity is becoming broadly distributed in society. Expertise now counts as much or more than the formal role of a ‘teacher’.
As we move into this new era, the founders of Madrasah Al-Kahfi acknowledge that this distributed central approach needs to be applied to religious teachings as well. The source for learning and interpreting the teachings of Quran should come from various points of view that stimulate thinking among the learners.
This is in line with the concept of Latent knowledge, which is built on the 100-people-in-a-room knowledge theory. According to this theory, there is Latent knowledge that everyone possesses. When given an opportunity and mechanism to declare what they know, they can start teaching one another almost anything. If everyone in a room has a different knowledge profile, they can essentially start teaching each other almost anything that is known today.
At Madrasah Al-Kahfi, people can choose to engage at their own convenience, and they don’t require a bounded type of organization that’s totally focused on learning in groups. The website is built around the concept that knowledge will progress when ideas are openly exchanged, and spread easily when ideas can be critiqued, challenged, and more importantly, improved upon by others.
If you have an idea to express yourself, Madrasah Al-Kahfi provides you with an infrastructure to share what you know as well as corrective mechanisms to get feedback. By leading the trend of open learning in South East Asia in this way, Madrasah Al-Kahfi significantly contributes to the path toward global knowledge generation.
James Chan
The idea in the traditional setup of learning, whether it be religious or secular, was that learning must be legitimate in terms of some authoritative source, in a fixed curriculum, in a fixed body of knowledge, and in a fixed source.
The transformation that’s taking place now in most parts of the world is that the sources of learning are available everywhere. Knowledge is made readily available through digital means from many, many possible sources. Teaching as a social activity is becoming broadly distributed in society. Expertise now counts as much or more than the formal role of a ‘teacher’.
As we move into this new era, the founders of Madrasah Al-Kahfi acknowledge that this distributed central approach needs to be applied to religious teachings as well. The source for learning and interpreting the teachings of Quran should come from various points of view that stimulate thinking among the learners.
This is in line with the concept of Latent knowledge, which is built on the 100-people-in-a-room knowledge theory. According to this theory, there is Latent knowledge that everyone possesses. When given an opportunity and mechanism to declare what they know, they can start teaching one another almost anything. If everyone in a room has a different knowledge profile, they can essentially start teaching each other almost anything that is known today.
At Madrasah Al-Kahfi, people can choose to engage at their own convenience, and they don’t require a bounded type of organization that’s totally focused on learning in groups. The website is built around the concept that knowledge will progress when ideas are openly exchanged, and spread easily when ideas can be critiqued, challenged, and more importantly, improved upon by others.
If you have an idea to express yourself, Madrasah Al-Kahfi provides you with an infrastructure to share what you know as well as corrective mechanisms to get feedback. By leading the trend of open learning in South East Asia in this way, Madrasah Al-Kahfi significantly contributes to the path toward global knowledge generation.
James Chan
Dastmyer Machines
+60 3-2935 9737
inquiry@dastmyer.me