Madrasah Al-Kahfi Gains Momentum As Open Learning Trend Kicks Off
EINPresswire.com/ -- The ability to solve complex problems that are novel in our era needs to be done in a distributed central approach. Our source for learning comes from various points of view that stimulate our thinking.
In a traditional definition of learning, we had this idea that learning had to be legitimate in terms of some authoritative source, in a fixed curriculum, in a fixed body of knowledge, in a fixed source. Go to the library. Go to the encyclopedia in a single classroom, in a single school, in a single building.
The transformation that’s taking place now is that the sources of learning are everywhere. That is, knowledge is readily available through digital means from many, many possible sources. As teaching as a social activity becomes broadly distributed in society, expertise is going to count as much or more than the formal role of a ‘teacher’.
Madrasah Al-Kahfi is a platform that provides learning opportunities based on the concept of Latent knowledge, which is built on the 100-people-in-a-room knowledge theory. According to this theory, there is Latent knowledge that everyone possesses. When given an opportunity and mechanism to declare what they know, they can start teaching one another almost anything. If everyone in a room has a different knowledge profile, they can essentially start teaching each other almost anything that is known today.
Learning these days still occurs in a formally bounded structure - in schools and classrooms. But as it begins to creep out into society at large to become more widely distributed and to take place in networks, it will start occurring in coffee shops and libraries, in book clubs, and in digital communities.
No one knows what the result of these transformations is going to be. The question is not whether these things are going to happen, but how fast they’re going to happen, and how quickly and efficiently our ideas about how to organize learning are able to adapt to these changes in the way learning happens in society. And that’s one of the challenges - one of the exciting challenges that we’re going to try to get our hands around.
At Madrasah Al-Kahfi, people can choose to engage at their own convenience, and they don’t require a bounded type of organization that’s totally focused on learning in groups. The website is built around the concept that knowledge will progress when ideas are openly exchanged, and spread easily when ideas can be critiqued, challenged, and more importantly, improved upon by others. If you have an idea to express yourself, Madrasah Al-Kahfi provides you with an infrastructure to share what you know, as well as corrective mechanisms to get feedback. This is a path toward global knowledge generation.
If knowledge can knock down multiple dominos at once, then how else do we give education opportunities to more people, and get them interested and involved if not through open education?
David Hodgson
