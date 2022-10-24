Carolina QuickCare Urgent Care Now Open in Shallotte
Walk-in Medical Center Open 7 Days a Week, with Onsite Lab & X-ray
As a local in this community, I know that quality after-hours care options have been lacking in this area, and I'm thrilled to be opening our doors to Shallotte residents today.”SHALLOTTE, NC, U.S., October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new urgent care facility, Carolina QuickCare Shallotte, is now open 7 days a week for walk-in care at 4612 Main St. (west of Smith Ave., near Burger King). The state-of-the-art medical center is open to patients of all ages, offering convenient and affordable alternatives to emergency room services.
— Suzy Buck, VP of Marketing & Operations, Carolina QuickCare
The Shallotte urgent care facility is open evenings and weekends to fit busy schedules:
● Monday - Saturday: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
● Sundays: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
— Quick, Affordable, Walk-in Medical Care —
"We're excited to provide Shallotte families with access to quick, affordable, walk-in medical care," said Suzy Buck, Vice President of Marketing and Operations. "As a local in this community, I know that quality after-hours care options have been lacking in this area, and I'm thrilled to be opening our doors to Shallotte residents today."
No appointment is ever necessary at Carolina QuickCare, but Shallotte patients can check in online and wait for their visit from the comfort of their home if preferred.
— Convenient Care & Diverse Services —
Carolina QuickCare accepts all major insurance and also offers $119 self-pay pricing. Can’t get in to your primary care physician? We’ve got you covered — In addition to illness and injury visits, we also offer provider physicals and evaluations. The Shallotte urgent care center also provides the following services 7 days a week:
COVID testing & treatment • Stitches • Upper respiratory & sinus infections • Headaches • Ear infections
Allergy care • Onsite lab & X-ray • $89 DOT Physicals • Cold & Flu care • Rashes • Insect bites • Wound care
Sprains & Strains • TB testing • Burns • STD testing & treatment • Occupational Medicine • and more
Residents are welcome to visit the new facility at 4612 Main St., Shallotte, NC 28470, during business hours.
Learn more about the Shallotte urgent care location by texting “QUICK” to 843-418-9107, and follow us on social at https://www.facebook.com/QuickCareShallotte or https://www.instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/.
Jen VanAntwerp
JVAN Consulting, LLC
email us here