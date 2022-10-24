MortgageHippo Rebrands as Revvin

Valentin Saportas

New name reflects a strategic evolution and a focus on software to allow lenders to fully customize their workflows and borrower experiences.

Revvin is the first customer experience engine to hand the keys to our customers so they can launch customizable, frictionless solutions.” — Valentin Saportas, CEO, Revvin

CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MortgageHippo, the leading low-code/no-code digital lending platform, has changed its name to Revvin. The new brand reflects the company’s continued focus on the next generation Digital Lending Platform and better fits its mission to democratize technology for a world where every financial institution can act like a leading-edge fintech - without writing code.

“In today’s mortgage lending business, lenders who can design creative and intuitive borrower experiences will win more business,” said CEO Valentin Saportas. “Revvin is the first customer experience engine to hand the keys to our customers so they can launch customizable, frictionless solutions.”

Revvin’s new name comes from the sound a high-performance engine makes when running at peak efficiency. Not just any engine – Revvin’s next generation platform embraces no-code/low-code design to enable lenders of all kinds to deliver highly tailored constituent-centered user experiences for both borrowers and loan officers. It is the industry’s first high performance Customer Experience Engine.

Revvin accelerates time-to-delivery through either pre-defined templates or customized journeys, allowing lenders to originate digital mortgages or any kind of loan profitably right out of the box. Lenders leverage the Engine’s agility to craft and deliver the intuitive experiences their borrowers demand. No other digital lending platform makes this as easy as the Revvin Customer Experience Engine.

Revvin delivers the flexibility to originate through any marketing or origination channel, the agility to continuously and quickly adapt to evolving market needs, and the adaptability for lenders to embrace the accelerating pace of change across the landscape, with members, borrowers, partners and even new technologies.

“There is no other digital lending platform on the market today that is as powerful and flexible as Revvin,” said Marvin Chang, Chief Commercial Officer for Revvin. “By focusing our attention on helping lenders of different types and sizes create the frictionless experiences their borrowers increasingly demand, we help lenders complete their journeys toward full digital lending and higher profitability.”

Revvin works with hundreds of lenders across the country, including a broad mix of banks, credit unions and Independent Mortgage Banks. For more information, visit the company online.

About Revvin

Revvin is the leading low-code/no-code digital lending platform processing thousands of loan applications every month. The platform is used by hundreds of lenders ranging from IMBs to Banks and Credit Unions. The company’s platform is the only modern solution available in the market that enables lenders to quickly and cost-effectively customize workflows, business rules, UI, data flows between systems and many other aspects of the platform through its easy-to-use, low-code/no-code editors. To learn more, please visit https://www.revvin.com.