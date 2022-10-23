First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani chess players who became world champions

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated Govhar Beydullayeva and Abdulla Gadimbayli on winning gold medals at the World Junior Chess Championship held in the Italian island of Sardinia on her official Instagram page.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva said: “Dear Govhar Beydullayeva and Abdulla Gadimbayli! I cordially congratulate you on your brilliant victory! I am proud of you! Thanks for your efforts and determination! Victory befits Azerbaijan!”