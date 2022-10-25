A Christmas Experience Unlike Any Other; American Christmas to Debut Warehouse Viewing, Showroom & Vintage Store
Families will delight in seeing all of the animatronics on display in the showroom transformed into Santa's Village
Santa's Village features several Dickens-like vignettes that children and adults will enjoy viewing.
American Christmas, the company behind NYC's most iconic holiday decorations, to offer warehouse viewing & a dazzling showroom stroll with plenty of photo ops.
Visitors will be treated to a breathtaking stroll through Santa’s Village featuring larger-than-life displays, several Dickens interactive vignettes where families can take holiday photos, and 50 mesmerizing animatronics, and have an opportunity to see a section of the warehouse where this year’s New York City decorations are being created and assembled by the American Christmas ‘elves.” The tour culminates with a stop in the charming American Christmas shop which features some of the most unique ornaments and decorations found anywhere in the region. Children will be able to visit with Santa in the Village on specific days which will be posted to the American Christmas website.
For those who love ‘a Christmas past,’ there will also be a pop-up outlet store where one-of-a-kind vintage decorations will be available for purchase including pieces used on television shows and in major department store displays. The pop-up will be open from November 1st through December 22nd and new items will be added every day.
“We live Christmas year-round, and we are thrilled to open our warehouse as a gift to the people who love Christmas as much as we do,” says Dan Casterella, American Christmas Chief Executive Officer, and an employee of the company for the past 20 years. “We are successful because of the resources here in our community—and we want to create an unforgettable experience for them and give back this holiday season. We are happy to be donating proceeds from ticket sales to several local organizations who do so much to support our youth and families.”
Tickets for the Christmas Experience, which will be open from November 5th through December 23rd, are available online and 100% of ticket sales will be donated to several Mt. Vernon nonprofit organizations. Beneficiaries will include The Mount Vernon Boys & Girls Club, North East STEM Academy, and Youth Community Outreach Program of Mt. Vernon.
Santa’s Village weekday hours are from 11:00 am until 7:30 pm; weekend hours from 9:30 am until 7:30 pm. The vintage pop-up store will also be open through December 23rd with weekday hours from 10:30 am until 7:30 pm; weekend hours from 9:00 am until 8:00 pm. Prices are $10 per ticket for a 15-minute time slot during the week and $15 per ticket on weekends. Free parking is available in the front of the building. Tickets can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/santas-village
About American Christmas
American Christmas was founded Marvin Schwam in 1968 as an offshoot of his business selling artificial plants and flowers. It was acquired by MK Illumination in 2017, making it the largest provider of festive lighting in the world. It provides turnkey solutions for incredibly complex and intricate commercial Christmas displays used by retail stores, building lobbies, corporate headquarters, hotels, malls and more. American Christmas services include design and development, manufacturing and assembly, distribution, installation, removal, refurbishment, and storage. The Mount Vernon warehouse has 70 full-time employees but expands to over 400 during the holiday season. For information, visit www.americanchristmas.com
