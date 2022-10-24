Optimized Payments Welcomes Four New Team Members
Global FinTech Continues Growth Streak
I'm really excited about bringing together talented individuals who embrace innovation, collaboration, and problem-solving to fulfill our corporate purpose of simplifying payments.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global FinTech leader, Optimized Payments welcomes four members to their talented team of experts, Tim Enalls, Sam Elalouf, Zach Volpe, and Ellen Dellicolli.
Tim Enalls joins the Business Intelligence team as Senior Business Intelligence Analyst, and Sam Elalouf joins as Business Intelligence Analyst.
Enalls brings his deep expertise as an analytics professional with hands-on experience mining, synthesizing, and visualizing data to support top-level decision-making. His commitment to enhancing customer experience, strategic planning, and implementing process improvements will be an asset to the Optimized Payments team. Enalls holds an MBA from Kennesaw State University and a BS in Information Science Management from Jacksonville State University.
Elalouf brings his skills as a lead research assistant for large-scale machine learning projects to the role, as well as his experience as an undergraduate instructor teaching logic, ethics, business management, and critical thinking. His technical background and passion for transforming complex data into meaningful stories with practical insights make him a perfect fit for the Optimized team. Elalouf holds an MS in Information Systems and Data Analytics and an MA in Philosophy from Georgia State University. He also holds a BA in Social Sciences and Humanities from Shimer College.
As analysts for the Business Intelligence team, Enalls and Elalouf will report to Fei Hou, Chief Data Scientist. Their daily roles will involve analyzing complex business data to support long-term growth and customer success through fact-based insights and actionable advice.
"We are having an incredible year and seeing growth from all facets of our business offerings” said Oliver Gumbrill, Chief Revenue Officer, Head of Sales and Marketing. "We pride ourselves in providing best-in-class service which requires us to scale all parts of our organization, particularly with talented team members, as we onboard new clients and work to extend our reach globally."
Zach Volpe joins the Recurring Services team as a Recurring Payment Strategist, reporting to the department's head, Melanie Stout. Volpe's rich experience providing customer support for merchant accounts and his natural inclination toward problem-solving and collaboration will be highly valued by the Optimized team. In his role, he will help customers optimize their process for recurring payments to reduce churn and maximize value. Volpe holds a BS in Sports Administration from Duquesne University.
Ellen Dellicolli joins the Project Management Office as an Implementation Manager. She brings with her a strong background in operations and extensive experience executing demanding marketing strategies in complex environments. Her solid skills in marketing, forecasting, and strategic planning, along with her ability to meet the competing needs of internal and external stakeholders, make her an excellent fit and a tremendous asset to the Optimized team. Dellicolli holds a BS in Communication and Media Studies from Ithaca College.
"As we grow the Optimized Payments team, I'm really excited about bringing together talented individuals who embrace innovation, collaboration, and problem-solving to fulfill our corporate purpose of simplifying payments" said Anand Goel, CEO & Founder. "This larger team will allow us to deliver new products and services faster and help our clients unlock value from their payments ecosystem."
About Optimized Payments
Optimized Payments helps enterprise merchants and payment facilitators streamline and optimize the cost of electronic payments through cutting-edge analytics, data services, and tailored consulting. Merchants are empowered with tools to manage chargebacks and declines, generate near real-time reporting and analyses, and gain actionable insights that reduce costs and drive revenue-- all without any IT investment or resources. To date, the company has generated more than $450 million in savings for clients spanning many industries, including retail, eCommerce, grocery, insurance, telecom, and healthcare.
