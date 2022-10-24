2022 Inaugural Nurses Summit to Combat and Prevent Forced Organ Harvesting: A Call For Action In the Nursing Profession

Promoting ethics in medicine and nursing

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting (DAFOH), a leading medical ethics NGO, announced on behalf of the co-hosting organization, the Academy of Forensic Nurses (AFN), the "Nurses Summit to Combat and Prevent Forced Organ Harvesting," an online webinar to take place Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10:00am EST.A first in the field of nursing and offering CEUs for nurses, this event aims to inform, educate, and inspire compassion in action. The evil and lucrative practice of forced harvesting of organs for transplantation from living people is not only a violation of nursing and medical ethics and basic human rights, but also a crime against humanity.The state-sanctioned, systematic killing of innocent people for their organs on an industrial scale is a crime unique to mainland China that has largely been ignored by the medical community.The summit speakers, alarmed by sixteen years of credible independent and public investigations, including the China Tribunal Judgment of 2019, United Nations and Congressional reports, and survivor testimonies, wish to see it end.Legislative action has been taken in six regions around the world. Nursing scholars, human rights experts, and eye-witnesses will discuss the criminal practice through topics central to nursing - including ethics, medicine, education and policy.The two U.S. based international co-hosting organizations, DAFOH and AFN, stand with the global community in moral courage and compassion to help bring an end to a medical abuse that violates human dignity and the universal values of care, personal autonomy, patient safety and institutional integrity. DAFOH, twice nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, was the recipient of the Mother Theresa Award for Social Justice in 2019. AFN's distinguished board of directors are globally recognized experts and leaders in Forensic Nursing research, the dissemination of scholarship, education and service to those affected by and responding to trauma."Every patient has a right to know the truth about forced organ harvesting from living Falun Gong and others in mainland China. Every nurse has a responsibility to act, inform humanity and help see it end."Deborah Collins-Perrica CNS, APRN. Director of Nursing Affairs, DAFOH.orgFor Free Registration:Email Contact:Summit Steering Committee: Nurse.Info@dafoh.org

