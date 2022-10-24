Biocide Systems™ Hosts Auto Shocker™ Twins Meet & Greet, Calendar Giveaway at 2022 SEMA Show
Auto Shocker Twins to do a meet and greet/photo op and sign their 2023 pin-up calendar November 1-4 in Biocide Systems’ Booth #54165 at the 2022 SEMA Show
I think attendees will get a kick out of actually meeting them in person. Not only are they beautiful, they're also super talented, smart, and very witty; a lot of fun to interact with”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biocide Systems™ today announced their very own Auto Shocker Twins, Erin and Danielle Gornik, will be doing a meet and greet/photo op and signings of their beautiful 2023 pin-up calendar during the 2022 SEMA Show. The twins will be present November 1-4, from 10-11 am and 3-4 pm every day of the show while supplies last, in the new West Hall at the restyling section of the Biocide Systems/Auto Shocker Booth 54165.
— Biocide Systems™ CEO/co-founder, Juan Carlos.
The twins are well-known social media influencers for the Auto Shocker product and can be followed at @autoshockertwins on Instagram and TikTok. Biocide Systems will also be giving away swag and samples of Auto Shocker CIO2 industrial strength commercial grade odor eliminators for extreme odor elimination throughout the show.
“We are excited to have the twins in our booth at the 2022 SEMA Show. I think attendees will get a kick out of actually meeting them in person. Not only are they beautiful, they're also super talented, smart, and very witty; a lot of fun to interact with. It’s a win-win -- getting a signed copy of their calendar, while also learning more about our highly effective Auto Shocker odor elimination product for vehicles and getting some free swag,” said Biocide Systems™ CEO/co-founder, Juan Carlos.
Auto Shocker™, which will be demonstrated at Biocide Systems’ booth during the SEMA show, totally eliminates all kinds of odors due to a new, proprietary technology perfected by Biocide Systems™ and CLOO Labs, Inc. It completely removes – not just masks – any trace of stenches that can linger in the confined spaces of vehicles. This includes cigarette smoke, spoiled foods, rotten milk, mildew, pets, urine, and vomit, to name just a few.
Biocide Systems’ ClO2DMG technology™ delivery system enables the odor-killing properties of chlorine dioxide (ClO2 – not to be confused with chlorine) to be safely and affordably delivered in a gas solution (Auto Shocker™) or liquid (Liquid Shocker™). The Discovery of ClO2 as an odor-removing agent is not new, but this delivery process is newly developed to be more effective, safe, and affordable. The Auto Shocker™ delivery system offers the precise application and a ClO2 concentration specifically formulated for automotive applications, developed for this market alone. The technology also eliminates the possibility of chemical spills as well as the harsh chlorine smell that accompanies other ClO2 delivery techniques.
Biocide Systems™ co-founders Juan Carlos Baselli and Spencer Blua will be available to discuss Auto Shocker™ and CIO2 Liquid Shocker™, and the unique technologies behind them, during the 2022 SEMA Show, November 1-4, at the Las Vegas Convention Center
About Biocide Systems™
