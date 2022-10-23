Submit Release
News Search

There were 228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,940 in the last 365 days.

LemonadeLXP Selected to Pitch at VentureTech, the premier fintech showcase event for the entire credit union industry.

LemonadeLXP, the digital growth platform for financial institutions and fintechs, has been selected to pitch at VentureTech, the premier fintech showcase event for the entire credit union industry.

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LemonadeLXP, the digital growth platform for financial institutions and fintechs, has been selected to pitch at VentureTech, the premier fintech showcase event for the entire credit union industry. The company is one of ten fintechs to be selected from a pool of 50 companies to present at VentureTech's Fintech Showcase in Frisco, Texas this November.

"Gotta admit, we're pretty excited about this one!", said John Findlay, CEO of LemonadeLXP. "Since we brought LemonadeLXP to market in 2019, we've strived to help credit unions maximize the ROI on their technology investments. So it's pretty cool to have our platform validated by VentureTech. Now our challenge is to delight the audience with our pitch!"

LemonadeLXP's credit union clients use the platform to turn frontline staff into digital banking experts who can promote and support their digital capabilities to members. Many of those credit unions also use LemonadeLXP's Digital Academy to quickly launch a branded, searchable repository of technology walkthroughs to support staff in the flow of work, and members on demand.

About VentureTech
VentureTech is the premier fintech showcase event for the entire credit union industry in one place; credit unions, CUSOs, credit union leagues, system partners, fintech, and investment groups. In its fifth year, the event will be held November 7-9, 2022 in Frisco, TX. Over 50 fintechs were considered for an opportunity to pitch at VentureTech 2022, and 16 companies were chosen for a coveted spot to pitch by a selection committee consisting of industry experts. To be eligible to pitch, the fintech must offer transformative technology that will impact credit unions and credit union members, demonstrate product-market fit, and growth potential must be clear and well supported. VentureTech 2022 will also feature 10 early stage incubator/accelerator fintechs as well as an exhibit hall with additional fintech sponsors. For more information, please visit http://www.myventuretech.com.

About LemonadeLXP
LemonadeLXP is a digital growth platform that helps FIs and fintechs quickly create effective training and support tools to grow their digital banking business and maximize the ROI on their technology investments.

Media Contact

John Findlay, LemonadeLXP, 1 6138508460, jfindlay@lemonadelxp.com

SOURCE LemonadeLXP

You just read:

LemonadeLXP Selected to Pitch at VentureTech, the premier fintech showcase event for the entire credit union industry.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.