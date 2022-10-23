LemonadeLXP Selected to Pitch at VentureTech, the premier fintech showcase event for the entire credit union industry.

LemonadeLXP, the digital growth platform for financial institutions and fintechs, has been selected to pitch at VentureTech, the premier fintech showcase event for the entire credit union industry.

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LemonadeLXP, the digital growth platform for financial institutions and fintechs, has been selected to pitch at VentureTech, the premier fintech showcase event for the entire credit union industry. The company is one of ten fintechs to be selected from a pool of 50 companies to present at VentureTech's Fintech Showcase in Frisco, Texas this November.

"Gotta admit, we're pretty excited about this one!", said John Findlay, CEO of LemonadeLXP. "Since we brought LemonadeLXP to market in 2019, we've strived to help credit unions maximize the ROI on their technology investments. So it's pretty cool to have our platform validated by VentureTech. Now our challenge is to delight the audience with our pitch!"

LemonadeLXP's credit union clients use the platform to turn frontline staff into digital banking experts who can promote and support their digital capabilities to members. Many of those credit unions also use LemonadeLXP's Digital Academy to quickly launch a branded, searchable repository of technology walkthroughs to support staff in the flow of work, and members on demand.

About VentureTech

VentureTech is the premier fintech showcase event for the entire credit union industry in one place; credit unions, CUSOs, credit union leagues, system partners, fintech, and investment groups. In its fifth year, the event will be held November 7-9, 2022 in Frisco, TX. Over 50 fintechs were considered for an opportunity to pitch at VentureTech 2022, and 16 companies were chosen for a coveted spot to pitch by a selection committee consisting of industry experts. To be eligible to pitch, the fintech must offer transformative technology that will impact credit unions and credit union members, demonstrate product-market fit, and growth potential must be clear and well supported. VentureTech 2022 will also feature 10 early stage incubator/accelerator fintechs as well as an exhibit hall with additional fintech sponsors. For more information, please visit http://www.myventuretech.com.

About LemonadeLXP

LemonadeLXP is a digital growth platform that helps FIs and fintechs quickly create effective training and support tools to grow their digital banking business and maximize the ROI on their technology investments.

