Samsung Vietnam to build 6th Hope School

VIETNAM, October 23 -

VĨNH PHÚC — Samsung Vietnam, Vĩnh Phúc Provincial Department of Foreign Affairs, Lập Thạch District People's Committee and Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI) on Friday jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement the Samsung Hope School project in Bắc Sơn Village.

Along with two Hope Schools in Bắc Ninh and Thái Nguyên that have been in operation respectively since 2013 and 2018, in order to extend the chain of Samsung Hope Schools in Việt Nam, within just over a year from March 2021 to now, Samsung has continued to build and put into operation two Samsung Hope Schools in Bắc Giang and Lạng Sơn.

The project implemented in Vĩnh Phúc will contribute to bringing the total number of Samsung Hope Schools built in Việt Nam to six. This means in the future, it is expected that a total of about 3,000 disadvantaged students in Bắc Ninh, Thái Nguyên, Bắc Giang, Lạng Sơn, Đồng Nai and Vĩnh Phúc provinces will be able to access more comprehensive learning and development conditions through participating in extracurricular classes after regular school hours.

Following the synchronisation standards of the Samsung Hope School chain and inheriting the success of previous projects, Samsung Hope School in Vĩnh Phúc will also be built with modern equipment, a synchronous system including classrooms, multi-purpose buildings, library, football field, and cafeteria. At the same time, with the aim of creating comprehensive educational development opportunities, the Hope School will be the place to implement the "Child Development Program (CDP)" for 500 disadvantaged students from primary school to junior high school in the province.

Speaking at the ceremony, Choi Joo Ho, President of Samsung Vietnam, said: “I think that Vĩnh Phúc Province's wise leadership and management practices have made a substantial contribution to the effective achievement of the Vietnamese government's dual objectives of pandemic control and economic development. It also serves as the foundation for Samsung Vietnam's ongoing expansion. The construction of the Samsung Hope School is a way for Samsung to express its gratitude to the province for its support. I hope the school will contribute to making the relationship between Việt Nam and Korea closer and closer in the future.”

﻿Samsung Hope School is one of many critical social responsibility projects with the mission of spreading knowledge, sharing the vision and creating the future for the young generation in Việt Nam. The project hopes to improve living and learning conditions for local students in difficult circumstances and poor students, thereby contributing to the development of local education, mainly primary and secondary education.

Based on a survey of local needs and the actual situation of extra-curricular programmes and activities for primary school students, especially children in difficult circumstances, poor and near-poor households who are less likely to access after-school activities, the project will build a system of supporting facilities to serve the teaching of extracurricular classes and to organise supplementary programs for children participating in the project. ﻿Thereby, children are guaranteed to have a healthy living and learning environment, actively explore their dreams, develop comprehensively, and contribute to the development of local education, mainly primary and secondary education.

Along with the Hope school project, Samsung is still implementing many other programmes. For example, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest to create a creative playground to help students actively explore, research and apply technology to solve problems related to the community/locality where they live; The Samsung Innovation Campus technology talent development project (SIC) aims to orient the education of the young generation, providing IT knowledge from basic to advanced levels to help them have a solid technology foundation, thereby becoming more confident in their ability to lead the Industrial Revolution 4.0 in the future; The S.hub Kids project provides an open education and technology space that helps students approach to STEM and enjoy exploring the world through a variety of activities. — VNS