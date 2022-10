St Albans // DUI - Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2005381

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: September 25, 2022, at approximately 1000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US 7, Georgia VT

VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs

ACCUSED: Patrick Coleman

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 25, 2022, at approximately 1000 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks initiated a traffic stop for a violation of Title 23 V.S.A. 1125, Obstructing windshields/windows. After stopping the vehicle, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Coleman was screened for DUI and subsequently brought to the VSP St Albans Barracks for processing. On 10/22/2022, Coleman was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division on November 14, 2022, at 08:30 AM.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/22 0830hrs

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993