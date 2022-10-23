2023 Speed Typing Competitions with over £4,000 Cash Prizes from bsbltyping: Speed Typing Legends will be made
The fastest and most accurate typists from all over the world are taking part in bsbltyping Fastest Typist Big Match online speed typing competitions in 2023
bsbltyping is the place where speed typing heroes become speed typing legends”BLACKPOOL, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackpool , UK, based bsbltyping.com is the home of cash prize speed typing competitions on the internet, paying out cash prizes worldwide to fast typists who play their many cash prize fastest typist competitions.
— Tony Rust - Managing Director, Better Skills, Better Life Ltd
They are about to enter their fourth year and now have a line up of twelve cash prize speed typing competitions. They hold regular Weekly £10 Prize Fastest Typist Competitions and Monthly £30 Prize Fastest Typist Competitions along with a Daily £5 Prize Fastest Typist Competition which is held every Tuesday/Wednesday. They also run nine higher prize value competitions which they call ‘Big Matches’ and have first prizes up to £200.
Each Big Match is two competitions in one. The first set of competitors are the Invited Winners, Champions or Famers. The second set of competitors is made up of any competitor who has taken part in a competition, but who has not won. These are the Wildcard competitors and they are allocated a limited number of Wildcard places on a first-come, first-served basis.
In this way everyone has a chance of competing against their peer group in these higher prize value Big Matches with 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place cash prizes for the Invited Winners and 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place cash prizes for Wildcard competitors too; six cash prizes in all for each competition.
At least nine Big Match cash prize speed typing competitions will be taking place in 2023. The provisional list is as follows:
1. Daily Winners £25 Big Match No.2
2. Daily Champions £50 Big Match No.1
3. Daily Famers £75 Big Match No.1
4. Weekly Winners £50 Big Match No.4
5. Weekly Champions £100 Big Match No.2
6. Weekly Famers £200 Big Match No.1
7. Monthly Winners £50 Big Match No.1
8. Monthly Champions £100 Big Match No.1
9. Monthly Famers £200 Big Match No.1
For each of the three regular cash prize speed typing competitions - £5 Daily, £10 Weekly and £30 Monthly - bsbltyping have a league table system of Winners, Champions and Hall of Famers. In Daily and Weekly competitions it takes four wins within a ten week period to become a Champion, and then, after a mandatory four week break, it takes two further wins within a ten week period to become a Hall of Famer. In Monthly competitions it’s a similar principle but here it’s two wins in a ten month period to become a Champion and then, after a one month break, one further win to become a Famer. Once a competitor becomes a Famer they can no longer take part in that specific cash prize competition. All Winners, Champions and Famers are entitled to an invitation to each Big Match for which they qualify and each currently receives a cash or Amazon Gift Card Support Appreciation Payment for actively taking part in a Big Match.
The Winners and Champions Big Matches are held every time there are ten new unique Winners of the Daily Competition and the Famers Big Matches are held every time there are seven new unique Famers.
Tony Rust, Managing Director of Better Skills, Better Life Limited, the company behind bsbltyping explained, “Like all sports and competitive activities, the e-sport of speed typing creates heroes. We’ve got some very talented elite speed typists taking part who are not only fast typists, but they are very accurate too. We provide a platform for them to become speed typing legends.”
“There are 52 Weekly competitions, 12 Monthly competitions and currently 52 Daily Competitions each year, and on top of that there are the Big Match Competitions which have first prizes ranging from £25 to £200. The total cash prizes and support appreciation payments for speed typing competitions in 2023 will be over £4,000.”
Tony Rust
Better Skills Better Life Ltd
+ +447712429095
tony@bsbltyping.com
