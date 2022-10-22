CE: 20th CPC National Congress advancing Macao’s development in the new era

MACAU, October 22 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today said adherence to the aspirations expressed at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) would be a major task and top priority for the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), in its current and future work.

He urged various sectors in the Macao community to gain better understanding of the spirit expressed at the 20th CPC National Congress, and act resolutely in line with it. Mr Ho called for further effort to put into practice decisions arising from the 20th CPC National Congress, in a bid to promote Macao’s development in the new era.

The Chief Executive issued a statement after the closing session of the 20th CPC National Congress, which was held today at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing. There, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the People's Republic of China, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, Mr Xi Jinping, delivered an important speech.

On behalf of the MSAR Government and the people of Macao, the Chief Executive extended warm congratulations to the 20th CPC National Congress, for having reached a completely successful conclusion.

The 20th CPC National Congress was a session of significant importance, as it was held at a critical moment, when the country was embarking on a new journey to build China into a modern socialist country in all respects, while advancing towards the Second Centenary Goal. The 20th National Congress report had a distinctive theme, was rich in context, and had far-sighted and inspirational goals, said Mr Ho.

At today’s closing session, a new Central Committee, and a new Central Commission for Discipline Inspection were elected. Today’s session also adopted the resolution on the report of the 19th Central Committee; the resolution on the work report of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection; and the resolution on an amendment to the CPC Constitution.

In his important speech, President Xi concluded that the 20th CPC National Congress was a complete success in terms of achievements regarding unifying thinking, strengthening confidence, identifying direction forward, and boosting morale. President Xi said the planning done, and achievements made, at the 20th CPC National Congress, played an important role in terms of guiding and guaranteeing the establishment of a modern socialist country in all aspects, the promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and the victory for socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Throughout the period of the 20th CPC National Congress, the MSAR Government had joined hands with various sectors of the Macao community to absorb and understand, via various forms of activity, the spirit of the gathering. This had sparked an upsurge of interest in the Macao community regarding learning about the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress, noted Mr Ho. The gathering further boosted local awareness of national affairs, and patriotism within the Macao community, enhancing the sense of honour and of responsibility – as Chinese people – felt by the Macao public, whiling reinforcing their confidence in the bright future of the motherland and of Macao's future prospects.

The Chief Executive said the 20th CPC National Congress report, and President Xi's important speech, pointed a clear way forward for the practising of the “One country, two systems” principle, and boosted the morale of Macao people.

With the successful conclusion of the 20th CPC National Congress, the country ushered in enhanced development prospects, which would provide Macao with a greater number of prime development opportunities, stated Mr Ho. The MSAR Government would unite and lead all sectors of the Macao community, based on the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress, in order to implement resolutely the “One country, two systems” principle; adhere firmly to the Central Government's overall jurisdiction; and uphold unwaveringly the principle of “patriots governing Macao”. The MSAR Government would step up effort to seize proactively opportunities arising from national development progress; implement diligently various work related to Macao; accelerate integration of Macao into overall national development; and maintain the prosperity and long-term stability of Macao. These efforts would advance the MSAR’s contributions to the successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics, as well as to the development of a modern socialist country, and to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.