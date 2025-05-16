Celebration Ceremony of the “World Telecommunication and Information Society Day” 2025

MACAU, May 16 - In order to celebrate the “World Telecommunication and Information Society Day” (WTISD) established by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the Macau Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) held a celebration ceremony and thematic seminar at 10:00 am on May 16th. The Director of CTT, Lau Wai Meng, gave a speech. The theme of WTISD this year was "Gender Equality in Digital Transformation", aiming to promote social equity and justice, enhance women's participation in the digital age and create more development opportunities, and promote sustainable development for society.

The officiating guests at the celebration ceremony included the representative of the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Acting Chief-of-Office of the Secretary’s Office, Un In Lin; the Director of CTT, Lau Wai Meng; the Chief Executive Officer of Macau Telecommunications Company Limited, Vandy Poon; Administrator and General Director of China Telecom (Macau) Company Limited, Zhang GuoXin; Acting Executive Director and Financial Director of Hutchison Telephone (Macau) Company Limited, Atkin Tong; and President and Executive Director of MTEL Telecommunication Company Limited, Choi Tak Meng.

In line with the theme of WTISD this year, CTT organized thematic seminar titled "Equality and Opportunity in Digital Transformation", and invited academic experts as well as representatives from the industry in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau to discuss and share experiences on the topic. The event contributed to support Macau in building a more harmonious and inclusive smart city, ensuring that women have more opportunities and support in the digital society. Additionally, local telecommunications operators have set up booths in the event venue to demonstrate the latest information and achievements related to the theme of WTISD this year.

To accompany the celebration events, CTT will distribute free commemorative envelopes for the WTISD at General Post Office and Communications Museum on May 17th and offer commemorative postmark service. Local telecommunications operators also launched various service promotions for their customers. Please contact the operators for more details.