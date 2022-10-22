To Her Excellency Madame Katalin Novák, President of Hungary

Dear Madame President,

I cordially congratulate and convey my best wishes to you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s National Holiday.

It is pleasant to see the current level of the dynamically developing Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations. Our high level political ties are accompanied by effective and mutually beneficial collaboration in economic, trade, energy, humanitarian and other fields.

I believe that we will continue successfully to put our efforts in line with interests of our peoples to foster our bilateral relations of strategic partnership, and broaden our cooperation within international institutions and the European Union in particular.

On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health, happiness, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Hungary.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 20 October 2022