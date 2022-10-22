Submit Release
News Search

There were 388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,981 in the last 365 days.

To Her Excellency Madame Katalin Novák, President of Hungary

AZERBAIJAN, October 22 - 22 october 2022, 15:58

Dear Madame President,

I cordially congratulate and convey my best wishes to you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s National Holiday.

It is pleasant to see the current level of the dynamically developing Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations. Our high level political ties are accompanied by effective and mutually beneficial collaboration in economic, trade, energy, humanitarian and other fields.

I believe that we will continue successfully to put our efforts in line with interests of our peoples to foster our bilateral relations of strategic partnership, and broaden our cooperation within international institutions and the European Union in particular.

On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health, happiness, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Hungary.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 20 October 2022

You just read:

To Her Excellency Madame Katalin Novák, President of Hungary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.