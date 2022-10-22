BAAADU 3-Day Experience: Intl Interactive Business Conference, Rock LA From Congo, Intl Fashion Show Award Gala 10/28-30
Intl Interactive Bus. Conf, Rock LA From Congo w Victory Boyd, JayZ Protégé, Intl Fashion Show Award Gala ft Gustave Apiti seen on Macklemore/Jimmy Kimble Show
Host Hotel: Sonesta Los Angeles Airport LAX Hotel
Click for limited special hotel rates: https://bit.ly/BAAADUhotelSonesta
BAAADU VIP gift bags are sponsored by The Boss Babe Store, Renee Event Solutions, llc and Black Beauty and Wellness Foundation.
____________________________________________
Friday, October 28, 2022 / 10am – 4pm
BAAADU Business Forum
Sonesta Los Angeles Airport LAX Hotel
5985 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Saturday, October 29, 2022 / 10am – 9pm
1st Annual BAAADU Festival - Concert
Palazzo Mansion, Beverly Hills
*Exclusive Event - --limited 250!
Sunday, October 30, 2022 / 11am – 4pm
BAAADU Fashion and Awards Gala
Sonesta Los Angeles Airport LAX Hotel
5985 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045
MEDIA CREDENTIALS / FEATURES / INTERVIEWS:
KimiRhochelle, KRPR Media, llc /
BAAADU USA Public Relations Dir & Business Strategist
INTERNATIONAL MEDIA/MAJOR TV NEWS -- OR FOR IMMEDIATE INTERVIEWS
email: krprmedia@gmail.com / text: 909-543-3978
ALL MEDIA, BLOGGERS, NEWSPAPERS, RADIO
please submit here: https://form.jotform.com/222926876917169
______________________________________________________
The 1st annual BRIDGING AFRICAN AMERICANS AND THE AFRICAN DIASPORA IN UNITY FESTIVAL also known as BAAADU Festival takes place October 28th – 30th, 2022. The BAAADU EXPERIENCE is an annual 3-day extravaganza FUNDRAISER celebrating and showcasing the different and creative identities of people across the United States of America and the African diaspora across the prism of arts, culture, and heritage. This festival commemorates the historical roots and rich diversity of African Americans and Africans by showcasing the enormous variety of cultural experiences in music, performing arts, and entertainment while creating economic empowerment and networking global opportunities.
Invited Global BAAADU Diplomats:
Dr. Kema Diggs- Liberia, Yannick Dikambo Belotshi-DCR Congo, Belmiro Quive-Mozambique, Sergio Joao Manuel-Uganda/Angoa, Grace Koffi-Ivory Coast
Daria Louzolo-Rep of Congo, Gregory Artus Frank-Liberia, Phillippe Christine Francois-Ivory Coast, Claver Nakebadio Kanda-DRC Congo, Paulina Yanga-Zimbabwe
BAAADU 3-Day Experience begins Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, with the BAAADU LIVE INTERACTIVE BUSINESS FORUM at the beautiful HOST HOTEL, Sonesta LAX from 10am-4pm including lunch and a networking after-affair. SPECIAL HOTEL STAY RATES AVAIL, click link to RSVP. https://bit.ly/BAAADUhotelSonesta
International expert speakers include:
Jean Claude Atusameso / Finance – Representing Congo/DRE
Company: Global Infrastructure, Commodities & Finance
Topic: The use of other people’s money for business (…how to?)
Dr. Florette Bavangila Ntoto / Medicine – Representing DRC
Company: Kimbanguiste Hospital in Kinshasa
Topic: The impact of poverty on the nutritional health of children in the DRC
Grace Biketa Kamesa / Business – Representing Congo/DRE
Company: Akesa
Topic: Fashion as a factor of integration and development in the DRC
Dr. Kristian Brown / Health – Representing USA
Company: Kaiser Permanente
Topic: Telehealth: Managing your Health Remotely
Karl-Hills Boluwa /Business – Representing the Ivory Coast
Company: Basic Lead
Topic: Distribution of ‘Made in Africa’ feature films, television and digital content, and live events.
Oluwatosin “TOSIN” Junaid/ Fashion – Representing Nigeria
Company: House of Naids
Topic: Turning the global fashion compass to Africa
Tanoh Jean-Marie Assale / Education – Representing the Ivory Coast
Company: Academie Etusport Assalet
Topic: Preparing students with the intention of entering institutions of higher education
Kevin Nelson / Entertainment Business - USA
Company: MTE Venture Partner Inc.
Topic: Money Matters Post Pandemic
Virtual Talent includes representatives from Netflix, Roc Nation and Bron Studios. Hosts are Jeanine Bunzigiye, Business Coach and Trisha Mann-Grant, Actress/Entrepreneur.
Tickets are LIMITED TO 150 GUESTS in order to maintain personal interaction where guests create a business and talk about what to do and how to do it with Q&A.
Intl Business Tickets can be purchased at: https://bit.ly/BAAADUbusinesstix
________________________________________
SATURDAY, OCT. 29, 2022, is the ROCK LA FROM CONGO Concert / Festival at the beautiful Palazzo Mansion in Beverly Hills, Ca. from 11am – 9pm. Location ONLY GIVEN TO TICKET PURCHASERS and LIMITED TO ONLY 250 GUESTS! THIS IS AN EXCLUSIVE EVENT! The location originally was scheduled for Leimert Park but had to change due to the City planning construction of the park.
International Chef Bernard James will be preparing International culinary dishes that include Seafood Gumbo, Lamb Chops, Oxtail, Lobster Mac N Cheese, Jerk/Curry Chicken, various Vegan dishes, Coconut Shrimp, Escovitch Fish, an assortment of salads, and other exquisite cuisines. Dessert will be provided by Mommie Helen’s Bakery in San Bernardino, Ca. VIP Bottle service will be offered.
Complimentary valet service is provided!
National and International Rising Performers include:
Luis Price, JDT Mulopwe, Arsene Ngouele, Patsha Bay, Kevin Nash/ KJLH, Dani B. JAIA, Gourougang Mandala, Ibrator Mpiana, Mz. Menneh, Venus Labelle, Soleil Diva, and featured artist Victory Boyd, JayZ protégé.
Rock LA to Congo Concert Tickets can be purchased at: https://bit.ly/BAAADUtickets
________________________________________
Sunday Oct. 30, 2022 is the Grand Finale: International Fashion Show and Awards Gala at the beautiful Sonesta LAX from 11am-4pm including lunch and a networking after-affair.
International Fashion Designers walking the catwalk include:
• Oluwatosin “Tosin” Junaid of House of NAIDS / Congo
• Stormy Banks of Stormy Weather Designs / USA
• Jasmine Bates of Jae Mikelle / USA
• Gustave Apiti / Africa – Design saw on Macklemore on Jimmy Kimble Show
Intl Fashion show Awards Gala Tickets / Group Tables can be purchased at: https://bit.ly/BAAADUGalaAwardsFashionShow
The BAAADU Festival Inc. Founders are Kim Teems, Soleil Diva, Kirin Naulls
The Founder’s Mission: The BAAADU FESTIVAL is bridging the gap between African Americans and African Diaspora in Unity. During the festival, a diverse community rich in culture, heritage, and knowledge represented by countries throughout the globe, will come together to re-educate each other about our history, present, and future.
For more information, please visit: BAAADUFESTIVAL.COM or email: info@baaadufestival.com
KimiRhochelle Porter
KRPR Media, llc
+1 909-543-2978
email us here
