BAAADU 3-Day Experience: Intl Interactive Business Conference, Rock LA From Congo, Intl Fashion Show Award Gala 10/28-30

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 1st annual BRIDGING AFRICAN AMERICANS AND THE AFRICAN DIASPORA IN UNITY FESTIVAL also known as BAAADU Festival 3-Day Experience:Intl Interactive Bus. The 1st annual BRIDGING AFRICAN AMERICANS AND THE AFRICAN DIASPORA IN UNITY FESTIVAL also known as BAAADU Festival 3-Day Experience:Intl Interactive Bus. Conf, Rock LA From Congo w Victory Boyd, JayZ Protégé, Intl Fashion Show Award Gala ft Gustave Apiti seen on Macklemore/Jimmy Kimble ShowHost Hotel: Sonesta Los Angeles Airport LAX HotelClick for limited special hotel rates: https://bit.ly/BAAADUhotelSonesta BAAADU VIP gift bags are sponsored by The Boss Babe Store, Renee Event Solutions, llc and Black Beauty and Wellness Foundation.____________________________________________Friday, October 28, 2022 / 10am – 4pmBAAADU Business ForumSonesta Los Angeles Airport LAX Hotel5985 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045Saturday, October 29, 2022 / 10am – 9pm1st Annual BAAADU Festival - ConcertPalazzo Mansion, Beverly Hills*Exclusive Event - --limited 250!Sunday, October 30, 2022 / 11am – 4pmBAAADU Fashion and Awards GalaSonesta Los Angeles Airport LAX Hotel5985 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045______________________________________________________The 1st annual BRIDGING AFRICAN AMERICANS AND THE AFRICAN DIASPORA IN UNITY FESTIVAL also known as BAAADU Festival takes place October 28th – 30th, 2022. The BAAADU EXPERIENCE is an annual 3-day extravaganza FUNDRAISER celebrating and showcasing the different and creative identities of people across the United States of America and the African diaspora across the prism of arts, culture, and heritage. This festival commemorates the historical roots and rich diversity of African Americans and Africans by showcasing the enormous variety of cultural experiences in music, performing arts, and entertainment while creating economic empowerment and networking global opportunities.Invited Global BAAADU Diplomats:Dr. Kema Diggs- Liberia, Yannick Dikambo Belotshi-DCR Congo, Belmiro Quive-Mozambique, Sergio Joao Manuel-Uganda/Angoa, Grace Koffi-Ivory CoastDaria Louzolo-Rep of Congo, Gregory Artus Frank-Liberia, Phillippe Christine Francois-Ivory Coast, Claver Nakebadio Kanda-DRC Congo, Paulina Yanga-ZimbabweBAAADU 3-Day Experience begins Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, with the BAAADU LIVE INTERACTIVE BUSINESS FORUM at the beautiful HOST HOTEL, Sonesta LAX from 10am-4pm including lunch and a networking after-affair. SPECIAL HOTEL STAY RATES AVAIL, click link to RSVP. https://bit.ly/BAAADUhotelSonesta International expert speakers include:Jean Claude Atusameso / Finance – Representing Congo/DRECompany: Global Infrastructure, Commodities & FinanceTopic: The use of other people’s money for business (…how to?)Dr. Florette Bavangila Ntoto / Medicine – Representing DRCCompany: Kimbanguiste Hospital in KinshasaTopic: The impact of poverty on the nutritional health of children in the DRCGrace Biketa Kamesa / Business – Representing Congo/DRECompany: AkesaTopic: Fashion as a factor of integration and development in the DRCDr. Kristian Brown / Health – Representing USACompany: Kaiser PermanenteTopic: Telehealth: Managing your Health RemotelyKarl-Hills Boluwa /Business – Representing the Ivory CoastCompany: Basic LeadTopic: Distribution of ‘Made in Africa’ feature films, television and digital content, and live events.Oluwatosin “TOSIN” Junaid/ Fashion – Representing NigeriaCompany: House of NaidsTopic: Turning the global fashion compass to AfricaTanoh Jean-Marie Assale / Education – Representing the Ivory CoastCompany: Academie Etusport AssaletTopic: Preparing students with the intention of entering institutions of higher educationKevin Nelson / Entertainment Business - USACompany: MTE Venture Partner Inc.Topic: Money Matters Post PandemicVirtual Talent includes representatives from Netflix, Roc Nation and Bron Studios. Hosts are Jeanine Bunzigiye, Business Coach and Trisha Mann-Grant, Actress/Entrepreneur.Tickets are LIMITED TO 150 GUESTS in order to maintain personal interaction where guests create a business and talk about what to do and how to do it with Q&A. Intl Business Tickets can be purchased at: https://bit.ly/BAAADUbusinesstix ________________________________________SATURDAY, OCT. 29, 2022, is the ROCK LA FROM CONGO Concert / Festival at the beautiful Palazzo Mansion in Beverly Hills, Ca. from 11am – 9pm. Location ONLY GIVEN TO TICKET PURCHASERS and LIMITED TO ONLY 250 GUESTS! THIS IS AN EXCLUSIVE EVENT! The location originally was scheduled for Leimert Park but had to change due to the City planning construction of the park.International Chef Bernard James will be preparing International culinary dishes that include Seafood Gumbo, Lamb Chops, Oxtail, Lobster Mac N Cheese, Jerk/Curry Chicken, various Vegan dishes, Coconut Shrimp, Escovitch Fish, an assortment of salads, and other exquisite cuisines. Dessert will be provided by Mommie Helen’s Bakery in San Bernardino, Ca. VIP Bottle service will be offered.Complimentary valet service is provided!National and International Rising Performers include:Luis Price, JDT Mulopwe, Arsene Ngouele, Patsha Bay, Kevin Nash/ KJLH, Dani B. JAIA, Gourougang Mandala, Ibrator Mpiana, Mz. Menneh, Venus Labelle, Soleil Diva, and featured artist Victory Boyd, JayZ protégé. Rock LA to Congo Concert Tickets can be purchased at: https://bit.ly/BAAADUtickets ________________________________________Sunday Oct. 30, 2022 is the Grand Finale: International Fashion Show and Awards Gala at the beautiful Sonesta LAX from 11am-4pm including lunch and a networking after-affair.International Fashion Designers walking the catwalk include:• Oluwatosin “Tosin” Junaid of House of NAIDS / Congo• Stormy Banks of Stormy Weather Designs / USA• Jasmine Bates of Jae Mikelle / USA• Gustave Apiti / Africa – Design saw on Macklemore on Jimmy Kimble Show Intl Fashion show Awards Gala Tickets / Group Tables can be purchased at: https://bit.ly/BAAADUGalaAwardsFashionShow The BAAADU Festival Inc. Founders are Kim Teems, Soleil Diva, Kirin NaullsThe Founder’s Mission: The BAAADU FESTIVAL is bridging the gap between African Americans and African Diaspora in Unity. During the festival, a diverse community rich in culture, heritage, and knowledge represented by countries throughout the globe, will come together to re-educate each other about our history, present, and future.For more information, please visit: BAAADUFESTIVAL.COM or email: info@baaadufestival.com