Clean Connect AI and Cognite Partner to Deliver Hyper-Automation to the Energy Industry
Clean Connect AI announced a strategic partnership with Cognite to provide vision-based solutions to optimize industrial operations at scale.
We’re excited to see Clean Connect’s flexible computer vision technology integrated into Cognite Data Fusion so that operators can turn ESG metrics into a new revenue center.”WINDSOR, CO, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windsor, CO – Clean Connect AI Inc, a Colorado-based hardware-enabled SaaS software company serving the energy and industrial automation industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Cognite, a global leader in industrial software, to provide vision-based autonomous operation and emissions applications that will optimize industrial operations and enable manage-by-exception efficiencies at scale.
The partnership brings together Autonomous365, Clean Connect AI’s full suite of vision-based AI and machine learning applications, with Cognite Data Fusion® Cognite’s leading open industrial DataOps platform. Together, Autonomous365 Suite and Cognite Data Fusion® facilitate AI workflows and data flows between IT and OT systems, providing an exponential view of real-time data utilizing ET, OT, and IT information, and allowing operators to manage insights at scale
Now, asset-heavy industrial operators can hyper-automate operations with applications including gas detection and quantification, non-intrusive tank level, liquid leak detection, flame and smoke detection, and other safety applications that deliver increased efficiency, reduced emissions, lower costs of operations, and improve environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics.
Specific customer benefits include:
* Reduced manual inspections with autonomous LDAR operations lowering operational costs
* Real-time autonomous detection and quantification of GHG and methane
* Visual surveillance of equipment conditions automatically integrated into digital twin providing deeper insights
* Application-based solutions solving operation challenges with immediate impact to costs
* Association of visual inspection to specific engineering technology data driving broader insight to equipment effectiveness
“Clean Connect AI is excited to partner with Cognite in providing vision-based software applications for the energy and heavy industrial marketplace”, said Bryan Thyken, Vice President of Sales & Business Development. “By utilizing the Clean Connect Autonomous365 Suite with Cognite Data Fusion® operators can derive insight that previously did not exist. Connecting autonomously detected images with contextualized data provides users an exponential increase in operability and efficiency.”
“Cognite enables digital transformation and drives innovation and sustainability in heavy asset industries. Through Cognite Data Fusion, we provide simple access to complex industrial data, but it is through partners like Clean Connect that we are able to provide value out of the box for a diverse set of solutions,” said Trygve Rønningen, Group COO & EVP Operations for Cognite North America. “We’re excited to see Clean Connect’s flexible computer vision technology integrated into Cognite Data Fusion so that operators can turn ESG metrics into a new revenue center.”
About Clean Connect AI
Clean Connect AI is a hardware enabled SaaS technology provider focused on leveraging vision systems to create autonomous operations in the energy industry. By delivering a full suite of growing purpose-based applications, Clean Connect can deliver increased efficiency, reduced emissions, manage-by-exception, and lower costs to operations and ESG. Clean Connect AI stacks additional value by providing producers the ability to prove their emissions inventory with Prove Zero creating an immutable chain to prove their methane and emissions intensity.
Clean Connect is the only government certified solution on the market which allows producers to replace their manual LDAR inspections with continuous, autonomous inspection, inventory and reporting enabling the ability for operators to truly manage-by-exception. Enabling the entire Autonomous365 Suite unlocks autonomous operations.
For more information, visit www.cleanconnect.ai or contact Bryan Thyken at bryan@cleanconnect.ai.
About Cognite
Cognite is a global industrial SaaS company that was established with a clear vision: to rapidly empower industrial companies with open, contextualized, trustworthy, and accessible data to help drive the full-scale digital transformation of asset-intensive industries around the world. Our core Industrial DataOps platform, Cognite Data Fusion®, enables industrial data and domain users to collaborate quickly and safely to develop, operationalize, and scale industrial AI solutions and applications to deliver both profitability and sustainability. Visit us at www.cognite.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
