Submit Release
News Search

There were 390 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,922 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 369 Printer's Number 1986

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1986

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

369

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, ROBINSON, ARGALL, BARTOLOTTA, BREWSTER,

BROOKS, BROWNE, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, GEBHARD, GORDNER,

HAYWOOD, HUGHES, HUTCHINSON, KANE, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN,

MARTIN, MENSCH, MUTH, PHILLIPS-HILL, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK,

TARTAGLIONE AND VOGEL, OCTOBER 21, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 21, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating December 7, 2022, as "Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, December 7, 2022, marks the 81st anniversary of the

Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor; and

WHEREAS, More than 3,500 military personnel and civilians

were killed or injured during the two-hour attack on Pearl

Harbor on December 7, 1941; and

WHEREAS, Nineteen ships were either destroyed or run aground

and more than 300 aircraft were destroyed or damaged as a result

of the attack; and

WHEREAS, There are 22 known servicemen from Pennsylvania who

lost their lives during the attack; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate December 7, 2022, as

"Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it

further

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the outstanding bravery

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

You just read:

Senate Resolution 369 Printer's Number 1986

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.