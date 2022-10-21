Senate Resolution 369 Printer's Number 1986
PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1986
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
369
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, ROBINSON, ARGALL, BARTOLOTTA, BREWSTER,
BROOKS, BROWNE, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, GEBHARD, GORDNER,
HAYWOOD, HUGHES, HUTCHINSON, KANE, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN,
MARTIN, MENSCH, MUTH, PHILLIPS-HILL, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK,
TARTAGLIONE AND VOGEL, OCTOBER 21, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 21, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating December 7, 2022, as "Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, December 7, 2022, marks the 81st anniversary of the
Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor; and
WHEREAS, More than 3,500 military personnel and civilians
were killed or injured during the two-hour attack on Pearl
Harbor on December 7, 1941; and
WHEREAS, Nineteen ships were either destroyed or run aground
and more than 300 aircraft were destroyed or damaged as a result
of the attack; and
WHEREAS, There are 22 known servicemen from Pennsylvania who
lost their lives during the attack; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate December 7, 2022, as
"Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it
further
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the outstanding bravery
