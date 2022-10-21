Senate Resolution 369 Printer's Number 1986

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1986

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

369

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, ROBINSON, ARGALL, BARTOLOTTA, BREWSTER,

BROOKS, BROWNE, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, GEBHARD, GORDNER,

HAYWOOD, HUGHES, HUTCHINSON, KANE, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN,

MARTIN, MENSCH, MUTH, PHILLIPS-HILL, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK,

TARTAGLIONE AND VOGEL, OCTOBER 21, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 21, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating December 7, 2022, as "Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, December 7, 2022, marks the 81st anniversary of the

Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor; and

WHEREAS, More than 3,500 military personnel and civilians

were killed or injured during the two-hour attack on Pearl

Harbor on December 7, 1941; and

WHEREAS, Nineteen ships were either destroyed or run aground

and more than 300 aircraft were destroyed or damaged as a result

of the attack; and

WHEREAS, There are 22 known servicemen from Pennsylvania who

lost their lives during the attack; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate December 7, 2022, as

"Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it

further

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the outstanding bravery

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16