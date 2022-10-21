Senate Resolution 370 Printer's Number 1987

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1987

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

370

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, BOSCOLA, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, BARTOLOTTA,

KEARNEY, BROWNE, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, MARTIN, COMITTA,

KANE, DILLON, COLLETT, COSTA, L. WILLIAMS, STREET, BREWSTER,

SCHWANK, MUTH, SANTARSIERO, TARTAGLIONE, STEFANO AND

HUTCHINSON, OCTOBER 21, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 21, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of October 2022 as "Pregnancy and Infant

Loss Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Every year, approximately 1 million pregnancies in

the United States end in miscarriage, stillbirth or the death of

a newborn; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 25% of all pregnancies end in

miscarriage, which is the loss of a baby before the 20th week of

pregnancy; and

WHEREAS, About 1% of all pregnancies, approximately 24,000

pregnancies, end in stillbirth, which is the loss of a baby at

or after the 20th week of pregnancy; and

WHEREAS, The primary causes of infant mortality, which is

defined as the death of an infant within the first year of life,

are birth defects, preterm birth and low birth weight, maternal

pregnancy complications, sudden infant death syndrome and

injuries; and

