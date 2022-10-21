Senate Resolution 370 Printer's Number 1987
PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1987
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
370
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, BOSCOLA, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, BARTOLOTTA,
KEARNEY, BROWNE, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, MARTIN, COMITTA,
KANE, DILLON, COLLETT, COSTA, L. WILLIAMS, STREET, BREWSTER,
SCHWANK, MUTH, SANTARSIERO, TARTAGLIONE, STEFANO AND
HUTCHINSON, OCTOBER 21, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 21, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of October 2022 as "Pregnancy and Infant
Loss Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Every year, approximately 1 million pregnancies in
the United States end in miscarriage, stillbirth or the death of
a newborn; and
WHEREAS, Approximately 25% of all pregnancies end in
miscarriage, which is the loss of a baby before the 20th week of
pregnancy; and
WHEREAS, About 1% of all pregnancies, approximately 24,000
pregnancies, end in stillbirth, which is the loss of a baby at
or after the 20th week of pregnancy; and
WHEREAS, The primary causes of infant mortality, which is
defined as the death of an infant within the first year of life,
are birth defects, preterm birth and low birth weight, maternal
pregnancy complications, sudden infant death syndrome and
injuries; and
