Rutland Barracks // Agg. Assault, Resisting Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4005881
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: October 21, 2022 / 2347 hours
LOCATION: East Wells Road, Wells, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault / Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Skye Rice
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT
VICTIM: Jason Henderson
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 21, 2022, at approximately 2347 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a male who discharged a firearm inside a residence on East Wells Road in Wells, VT. Investigation revealed Skye Rice fired a rifle after pointing it at Jason Henderson inside of the residence during a confrontation. Rice fled the scene before the Troopers arrival. Henderson did not sustain any injuries during the incident. Troopers located Rice at a residence on Geer Road in Wells where he also resisted arrest but was taken into custody by the Vermont State Police. Rice was transported to the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks for processing.
Rice was subsequently lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correction Facility and was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, on October 24, 2022, at 1230 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF
BAIL: Hold without
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: October 24, 2022 / 1230 hours