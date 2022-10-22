Submit Release
Rutland Barracks // Agg. Assault, Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4005881

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: October 21, 2022 / 2347 hours

LOCATION: East Wells Road, Wells, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault / Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Skye Rice

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT

 

VICTIM: Jason Henderson

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 21, 2022, at approximately 2347 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a male who discharged a firearm inside a residence on East Wells Road in Wells, VT. Investigation revealed Skye Rice fired a rifle after pointing it at Jason Henderson inside of the residence during a confrontation. Rice fled the scene before the Troopers arrival. Henderson did not sustain any injuries during the incident. Troopers located Rice at a residence on Geer Road in Wells where he also resisted arrest but was taken into custody by the Vermont State Police. Rice was transported to the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks for processing.

Rice was subsequently lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correction Facility and was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, on October 24, 2022, at 1230 hours.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF   

BAIL: Hold without

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: October 24, 2022 / 1230 hours

           

