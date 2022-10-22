By The Sea Organics, LLC Introduces its Sustainable Gift Guide for Holidays

By The Sea Organics LLC is a luxury zero-waste brand created by Kathryn Letson. The company has created an Eco Gift Guide, inspiring its readers with brilliant gift ideas for all ages and occasions.

Holiday gifts are typically mass produced to ensure millions of consumers have a broader variety of products to choose from. According to cutting-edge research, it is estimated that American consumers spent approximately $15.2 billion on unwanted holiday gifts in 2019.

With a massive influx of waste throughout holidays, a Hawaiian eco-friendly company set out to curb these habits by offering a healthier, environmentally-friendlier alternative.

By The Sea Organics LLC, helmed and founded by Kathryn Letson is a Hawaiian company on a mission to establish zero-waste products and accessories as the next standard.

Aside from offering a broad range of care packages, friendship bracelets, boxed cards, quilts, postcards, and other thoughtful green products, By The Sea Organics LLC also wanted to edify its customers about eco-friendly gifts.

To do so, Kathryn Letson has created a comprehensive Eco Gift Guide – a sustainable gift guide comprised of inspiring environmentally-friendly gift ideas.

Kathryn imparted that tree-free journals are among the best gifts for anyone; By The Sea Organics LLC offers this product in a variety of sizes and aesthetic styles at highly approachable prices.

Sustainable crochet washcloth and organic gauze sponges are also excellent ideas for bath lovers and people that enjoy relaxing in a cozy atmosphere during the incoming winter holidays.

The company’s Keepsake boxed card set comes in five different block printed patterns and are ideal gifts for traditionally-minded individuals.

As one of the most aesthetically pleasing alternatives to plastic products, By The Sea’s linen sack packs and bowl covers are rapidly gaining popularity among followers of the zero-waste sustainable lifestyles.

Kathryn Letson invites her female customers to take a peek into the gorgeous Napali Coast Collection – a classic women’s ocean collection of dresses, shawls, ponchos, and other clothing pieces.

More information about By The Sea Organics LLC is available on the company’s official website.

Media Contact

By The Sea Organics, LLC

Kathryn Letson

808-720-6712

PO Box 1270

Kilauea

Hawaii, 96754

United States