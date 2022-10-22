SEI HQ: Water and sanitation policy and research internship

To support the development of projects in the sanitation and health team, SEI is looking for one full-time intern to join the team for a period of six months, ideally from January-May/June 2023. The intern can work from home, but they will be expected to come to SEI HQ in Stockholm once or twice a week.

The intern should have a strong interest in water and sanitation issues from a social and policy angle.

The internship will provide an opportunity for a master’s student to:

Increase their understanding of water and sanitation policies on a global scale

Gain practical knowledge on different research methods

Gain practical work experience with key WASH stakeholders.

The intern will work directly to support the sanitation and health team’s activities in one or more projects depending on capacity. Main tasks:

Collate and organize data on water and sanitation policies in designated countries

Support key stakeholder mapping exercise of WASH actors in designated countries

Support research design and data collection processes (surveys, interview guidelines, mapping exercise and social network analysis)

Help organize outreach activities with identified key WASH stakeholders and local partners

Support data analysis

Support writing of results depending on project stage.

Master’s degree student in discipline relevant to role, including political science, public policy, international development, sociology, water and sanitation, community development and/or international relations; Policy analysis and qualitative skills a plus. The candidate should be able to commit 80-100% of their time to internship tasks. Candidates who are in their second or third semester of a master’s programme will be given priority.

Experience: Previous university experience in research and/or work within the water and sanitation sector is an advantage.

Languages: Excellent spoken and written English is required; good knowledge of Spanish is an advantage.

The intern will work under the direct supervision of a Senior Research Fellow at SEI HQ with supplementary support and guidance from a Research Associate.

We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis so please submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 6 November 2022, 23:59 Stockholm local time. Applications should be written in English and consist of a short CV and cover letter (maximum 1 page).

Please include a cover letter addressing and including: