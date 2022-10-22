Day Program Renovation Celebrated in North Battleford

CANADA, October 22 - Released on October 21, 2022

Today, Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill, on behalf of Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky, joined community members, dignitaries and day program participants in North Battleford to celebrate the renovation of Battlefords Residential Services Inc.'s (BRSI) day program building.

The Ministry of Social Services provided $110,000 in capital funding for the renovation. The ministry also provides more than $295,000 annually for the operating costs of the day program.

"This day program gives people an opportunity to participate in our community, develop their potential, create connections and long-lasting friendships with their fellow participants and staff members," Cockrill said. "I'd like to thank BRSI for their commitment and the services they provide to the people of this province and our community."

Battlefords Residential Services Inc. is a community-based organization that has been supporting people with disabilities since 1986. The 10-space day program provides support to 10 people with intellectual disabilities.

"The renovations to the BRSI Day program include an open concept, a renovated kitchen and spacious bathrooms," BRSI Executive Director Trudy Kern said. "This renovation provides a great space for the participants from our group homes to develop to their full potential, create friendships and allow staff to assist them with ease."

This day program renovation supports the Saskatchewan Disability Strategy by creating opportunities for inclusion.

For information on how to access supports for intellectual disabilities, please contact the Community Living Service Delivery (CLSD) office nearest you or email clsd.info@gov.sk.ca. CLSD supports people with intellectual disabilities using a person-centred service delivery approach by helping them access a variety of community-based services so they can live as independently as possible within their own communities. You can find the nearest office at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/family-and-social-support/find-a-social-services-office.

For more information about BRSI, visit brsioffice.org.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media RelationsSocial ServicesReginaPhone: 306-787-3610Email: mediamss@gov.sk.ca