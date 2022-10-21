Municipal nominations extended

CANADA, October 21 - The nomination period for mayoral or councillor candidates has been extended for the following municipalities:

Abram Village

Annandale-Little Pond-Howe Bay

Bedeque and Area

Clyde River

Crapaud

Eastern Kings

Hazelbrook

Hunter River

Kinkora

Miminegash

Mount Stewart

Murray River

North Shore

North Wiltshire

O’Leary

Souris West

St. Louis

St. Nicholas

St. Peters

Tignish

Tignish Shore

Tyne Valley

Union Road

Victoria

Warren Grove

Wellington

York

Canadian citizens living in these municipalities can complete a nomination form and return it to their municipal election officer and their municipality by 2:00 p.m. on October 28, 2022.

Learn more about the municipal elections here

