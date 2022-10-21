Submit Release
Municipal nominations extended

CANADA, October 21 - The nomination period for mayoral or councillor candidates has been extended for the following municipalities:

  • Abram Village
  • Annandale-Little Pond-Howe Bay
  • Bedeque and Area
  • Clyde River
  • Crapaud
  • Eastern Kings
  • Hazelbrook
  • Hunter River
  • Kinkora
  • Miminegash
  • Mount Stewart
  • Murray River
  • North Shore
  • North Wiltshire
  • O’Leary
  • Souris West
  • St. Louis
  • St. Nicholas
  • St. Peters
  • Tignish
  • Tignish Shore
  • Tyne Valley
  • Union Road
  • Victoria
  • Warren Grove
  • Wellington
  • York

Canadian citizens living in these municipalities can complete a nomination form and return it to their municipal election officer and their municipality by 2:00 p.m. on October 28, 2022.

Learn more about the municipal elections here

Media contact:    
Vicki Tse
Fisheries and Communities
vickitse@gov.pe.ca

