Municipal nominations extended
CANADA, October 21 - The nomination period for mayoral or councillor candidates has been extended for the following municipalities:
- Abram Village
- Annandale-Little Pond-Howe Bay
- Bedeque and Area
- Clyde River
- Crapaud
- Eastern Kings
- Hazelbrook
- Hunter River
- Kinkora
- Miminegash
- Mount Stewart
- Murray River
- North Shore
- North Wiltshire
- O’Leary
- Souris West
- St. Louis
- St. Nicholas
- St. Peters
- Tignish
- Tignish Shore
- Tyne Valley
- Union Road
- Victoria
- Warren Grove
- Wellington
- York
Canadian citizens living in these municipalities can complete a nomination form and return it to their municipal election officer and their municipality by 2:00 p.m. on October 28, 2022.
