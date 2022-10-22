Wine To Water sends relief to southwest Florida as death toll rises

The aftermath continues from Hurricane Ian Clean Up Continues from Hurricane Ian

More effort needed as Florida begins race to help most vulnerable in ravaged areas

We have an awesome partnership going with World Central Kitchen that has helped us to get literally tens of thousands of pallets of water to the people” — Wine To Water founder, Doc Hendley

BOONE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The full extent of Hurricane Ian’s wrath has yet to be calculated as the recovery efforts continue. Over 100 people are estimated to have lost their lives so far, and some efforts have been hindered to get the proper supplies to where they are desperately needed.“It’s pretty devastating what is happening here as you [sic] have probably seen on the news. We have an awesome partnership going with World Central Kitchen that has helped us to get literally tens of thousands of pallets of water to the people,” said Wine To Water founder, Doc Hendley.As soon as the hurricane hit, Hendley and a team from Wine To Water (W|W) mobilized and started a relief effort. Hendley also took his whole family to the area to support those in need.According to the Tampa Bay Times , the immediate need is to reach survivors, get them to life-saving shelters, and provide essentials. W|W with the help of the World Central Kitchen and the Florida National Guard, is offering water, baby supplies, pet food, ready to eat meals (MRE’s) and other resources. They have pick-up stations currently in Engelwood at the Fellowship Church of Englewood. The team will also support water filtration, recycling, and cleanup.The impact of clean drinking water is severe after a hurricane. Flooding and runoff cause chemicals and contaminants to enter the water supply, and pipes and infrastructure are damaged. Getting the supplies to those in need is critical during this time.“There is so much needed here in Southwest Florida. Homes are flooded, clothes covered in sewage; it’s all so sad,” said area resident, Gail Tobias. “We appreciate Wine To Water and everyone that has helped during this time,” Tobias added.Individuals, groups, and corporations can donate to Wine to Water and help support their efforts in Southwest Florida or their missions in other areas of the world, please visit the link here: give.winetowater.org/Ian ***About Wine To WaterWine To Water (W|W) is a global clean water organization committed to preserving life and dignity through the power of clean water. They have helped over 1.4 million people in 51 countries gain access to safe and clean water. Founded in 2004, W|W relentlessly seeks an end to the root cause of global poverty by providing sustainable water solutions in communities around the world. To accomplish their mission and vision, they develop WASH (water, sanitation, hygiene) solutions in direct partnership with local leaders through water access, water filtration, hygiene education, and sanitation. W|W programs are active in Nepal, the Dominican Republic, the Amazon, and Tanzania. Disaster response efforts by W|W are ongoing in the United States and around the world. Their clean water projects and filter builds are catalysts for environmental sustainability, education, women’s empowerment, healthcare, and economic growth. Wine To Water is a nonprofit organization that depends heavily on volunteers and the generosity of individuals, corporations, and groups to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit winetowater.org or @winetowater on Instagram.About World Central KitchenWorld Central Kitchen is a not-for-profit non-governmental organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. Founded in 2010 by chef José Andrés, the organization prepared food in Haiti following its devastating earthquake.###Media ContactDuane DahlDDahl@winetowater.orgSan Diego Office: 619.630.7854

