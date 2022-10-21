SEI HQ: Internship for Global Goals and Systems/Mistra Geopolitics

The Global Goals and Systems team is looking for an intern to work with integrated analysis of the UN 2030 Agenda for the Mistra Geopolitics programme (MGP). Mistra Geopolitics is Sweden’s largest research programme that examines the interconnections between geopolitics, human security and environmental change.

Specifically, the intern will contribute to a project within Mistra Geopolitics that uses system dynamics modelling to analyze the links between conflict, natural resource management strategies and progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The intern will work with the SEI Global Goals and Systems team together with MGP consortia, including both academic and stakeholder partners. For more information about Mistra Geopolitics, visit www.mistra-geopolitics.se .

The internship will consist of three main tasks.

Data collection and analysis: Collect and analyze relevant sector-specific data for the calibration of a system dynamics model used within the project. The model accounts for the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the trade-offs and synergies between them. The model is used to develop coherent implementation strategies for the SDGs.

Policy screening: Review potential policies to test using the model, with a specific focus on the energy and agricultural sectors.

Stakeholder analysis and engagement: Support identification and mapping of relevant stakeholders to the project. Participate in the planning and execution of a series of stakeholder workshops.

The internship can be either part-time or full-time. The duration is six months (January–June 2023) and the intern should be based at SEI HQ.

We are looking for a student in sustainability science, political science, international development or similar, with a specific focus on energy systems, agricultural management or the 2030 Agenda.

You have previous experience in using systems thinking tools and methods to address sustainability issues. You have a strong interest in policy analysis as well as stakeholder engagement. You are willing to work in an interdisciplinary setting and can independently plan and drive your work forward.

This internship can be part of your thesis work.

Master’s degree student

Fluent in English

Excellent systems analysis skills (experience with systems dynamics modelling)

Good knowledge of Excel

Thematic knowledge about sustainability issues in energy and agricultural sectors

Knowledge about 2030 Agenda

Swedish proficiency a plus

Stakeholder engagement skills a plus.

The internship is based at SEI HQ in Stockholm. An in-person internship involving regular office visits is preferred but an online internship may also be acceptable.

We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis so please submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 6 November 2022, 23:59 Stockholm local time. Applications should be written in English and consist of a short CV and cover letter (maximum 1 page).

Please include a cover letter addressing and including: