SEI HQ: Internship for Environmental Policy and Strategy

The Environmental Policy and Strategy (EPS) team specializes in complex stakeholder dynamics management and focuses on transitional countries at the local, regional and national levels. The team supports governments in demand-driven sustainable, environmental and climate transitions in the Western Balkans, Eastern Europe and the Caucasus. EPS team activities include developing and implementing comprehensive environmental strategy and action plans, designing and implementing support for national sustainability transition efforts and capacity building and support for EU approximation processes in different candidate or potential candidate countries.

EPS is looking for an enthusiastic and motivated intern to join our team in Stockholm. You will primarily focus on research and policy analysis.

Possible tasks (customized to fit intern’s interests)

Research and analysis on just transition efforts of Eastern Partnership (EaP) (Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine) and/or Western Balkan (WB) countries (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Serbia)

Assist team members in collecting, reviewing and organizing data from various sources on how countries are integrating climate neutrality transitions into their international commitments and national development and climate plans/strategies

Map risks and opportunities for green transition in EaP and/or WB countries by applying EU Green Deal framework.

Master’s degree student in relevant topic, including international development, political economy, international policy and affairs, public policy and governance and/or environment, climate and energy management and research

Good knowledge of European Green Deal

Interest and knowledge of EU initiatives in EaP and/or WB countries (EU4ENVIRONMENT, EU4CLIMATE, EU4ENERGY, Western Balkans Investment Framework and/or Instrument for Pre-accession Assistance)

Proficiency in English, knowledge of Russian and/or Balkan languages an advantage

Ability to effectively multitask and meet deadlines

Excellent interpersonal skills and cultural sensitivity and ability to deal with people from different of backgrounds

Strong Microsoft Office skills.

The internship is based at SEI HQ in Stockholm. An in-person internship involving office visits once or twice a week is required.

We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 6 November 2022, 23:59 Stockholm local time. Applications should be written in English and consist of a short CV and cover letter (maximum 1 page).

Please include a cover letter addressing: