SEI HQ: Internship for SEI Gridless Initiative

The SEI Initiative on Gridless Solutions was launched in 2020. Its objective is to understand energy, water and sanitation technologies that are not based on centralized processing and large-scale physical networks. The focus is particularly on how more gridless solutions can be developed and deployed in ways that maximize their potential in meeting challenges pertaining to sustainable development.

As the use of ocean space intensifies and new ocean areas are opening, new industry sectors are moving offshore and new structures are being developed to accommodate them, including energy, water, sanitation and even aquaculture operations. The marine environment presents high development potential for crowded areas and sectors that increasingly face social conflict such as wind energy. In this context, Marine, Multifunctional, Mobile and Modular (M4) solutions – which can be seen as a subcategory of gridless solutions – can be viable options. They can be used to provide basic services while improving resource efficiency, decreasing economic risks for investors and avoiding potential conflict over land disputes since they are perceived as less intrusive to existing socioeconomic activities. We explore the conditions that can enable M4 solutions to contribute to a sustainable transition in the provision of critical services. We are particularly interested in understanding how these solutions are deployed and the types of problems they can address, the trade-offs and benefits, institutional frameworks ruling these types of solutions and potential marine spatial planning challenges that should be considered.

The intern will work with the SEI team and in close contact with external stakeholders.

The internship will consist of three main tasks:

Review latest online information and grey literature on M4 projects around the world. The review should be systematic and extensive and can be performed using existing web-based tools or by developing new simple tools using code.

Categorize review outputs in terms of development stage (early stage, demonstration or late-stage implementation), type of stakeholders involved and financing models (if applicable).

Perform survey and/or interviews with 5–10 key stakeholders of projects identified in tasks 1 and 2. The main objective here will be to understand the institutional barriers and economic opportunities for further expansion of M4 solutions.

The internship is a full-time position for six months (January–June 2023) and the intern should be based at SEI HQ.

We are looking for a person who is studying engineering, data science, economics, international development or similar, with a focus on energy, water, climate change, sustainable development or similar.

You are skilled in mixed-methods research, combining qualitative methodologies with stakeholder interviews or surveys. You are willing to work in a collaborative environment and have a natural ability to coordinate and drive tasks forward.

The internship can also be part of your thesis work.

Currently enrolled in bachelor’s or master’s programme

Fluent in English

Demonstrated knowledge of Python or similar programming language a merit

Previous experience with data visualization a merit.

The internship is based at SEI HQ in Stockholm. An in-person internship involving office visits one to two times per week is preferred, but an online internship may also be acceptable.

We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 6 November 2022, 23:59. Applications should be written in English and consist of a short CV and cover letter (maximum 1 page).

Please include a cover letter addressing and including: