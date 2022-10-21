Bridge Repair to Begin on Bethlehem Pike in Whitemarsh Township

10/21/2022

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on the Bethlehem Pike bridge over Sandy Run Creek in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County, under a project to repair 17 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties that sustained serious damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Motorists should allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.



