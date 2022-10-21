GOV. COX ENDORSES LEGISLATION SUPPORTING AFGHAN ALLIES

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 17, 2022) – Gov. Spencer Cox joined 12 governors in a letter to Congress advocating a path to permanent legal residency for the thousands of Afghan humanitarian parolees who have arrived in the United States over the past year. He also issued the following statement:

“We’ve encouraged Congress to pass legislation to provide certainty for our Afghan allies who put their lives on the line for us and are now resettled in Utah,” Gov. Cox said. “Utahns have pitched in to provide them a fresh start, and we’re glad to see Congress working to ensure they can stay.”

Read the letter to Congressional leadership here.

###