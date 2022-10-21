Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Six to the Florida Commission on Human Relations

TALLLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Brian Battaglia and Matthew Klein and the reappointment of Dawn Hanson, Larry Hart, Darrick McGhee, and Jay Pichard to the Florida Commission on Human Relations.

Brian Battaglia

Battaglia, of Belleair, is a Partner and Attorney of Bleakley, Bavol, Denman & Grace Law. He served as an Adjunct Professor at Stetson University College of Law and is part of Leadership Pinellas Class of 2018. Battaglia earned his bachelor’s degree in criminology from Florida State University, his juris doctor from Drake University, and his master’s degree in health care law from Loyola University.

Matthew Klein

Klein, of Orlando, is the Senior Legal Counsel with Signature Aviation. He currently serves on the Ninth Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission and is a member of the Association of Corporate Counsel. Klein earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and his juris doctor from the University of Florida.

Dawn Hanson

Hanson, of Tallahassee, has served as the Director of Administration for the Executive Office of the Governor since 2005. She has over 15 years of experience involving all levels of human resources management and oversight. Hanson earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing and business from Florida State University.

Larry Hart

Hart, of Lake Alfred, is the Former Lee County Tax Collector. He previously served in law enforcement for 22 years and is a veteran of the United States Air Force. Hart earned his bachelor’s degree in professional studies from Barry University.

Darrick McGhee

McGhee, of Tallahassee, is the Chief Operating Officer for Johnson & Blanton, LLC. He is the Founding Pastor of Bible Based Church in Tallahassee. McGhee earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and religion from Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University. McGhee is appointed to a four-year term.

Jay Pichard

Pichard, of Tallahassee, is the Owner of Remedy Intelligent Staffing. He is a member of the Big Bend Society for Human Resource Managers. Pichard earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida State University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

