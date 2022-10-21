Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Hernando County Housing Authority

TALLLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of John Carroll and Clifford Manuel to the Hernando County Housing Authority.

John Carroll

Carroll is a Correctional Officer for the Florida Department of Corrections. He is a veteran of the United States Army and is a member of the Disabled American Veterans and the Military Police Regimental Association. Carroll earned his bachelor’s degree in history and political science from Saint Leo University.

Clifford Manuel

Manuel is the President and Chief Executive Officer for Coastal Engineering Associates, Inc. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority. Manuel earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Florida.

