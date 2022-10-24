MortgageFlex Releases Major Update to Mortgage Servicing Technology Platform

Industry’s first cloud-based mortgage servicing system gets Web 2.0 update.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MortgageFlex, one of the industry’s original mortgage technology developers and creator of the MortgageFlexONE LOS, has released the second generation of its mortgage servicing system. The update is a redesign and technology upgrade to the industry’s first true web-based cloud servicing system, built upon the most modern tech stack currently available. In addition, the platform includes the first and only bi-lingual servicing portal and mobile app.

“Mortgage servicers are looking for a modern servicing system that will allow them to comply with all regulatory requirements in a profitable manner without being locked into a long-term contract,” said Craig Bechtle, COO of MortgageFlex Systems. “Our updated system offers all the functionality the modern mortgage servicer needs without holding their data hostage, charging them additional fees for important functionality, or locking the servicer into a long, unescapable contract.”

The updated MortgageFlex servicing platform uses an open, modern sequel database that provides the servicer access to their data at any time at no extra cost. The system includes simple-to-use industry-standard reporting tools. The servicer may also access their data with third-party tools. Further, MortgageFlex will convert the servicer’s existing data at no additional cost.

The platform is easy for both users and mortgage borrowers. It includes consumer facing tools that drive over 80% of all customer service inquiries to the web, saving servicers time and money. For users, it moves away from the 1960’s era green screens that still lie behind most servicing software and works exactly like the modern web apps in use today. There are no transaction codes to memorize to navigate the system. It’s all very intuitive, significantly reducing training time and errors.

Perhaps best of all, the updated servicing platform is built on the same intuitive user interface that has made MortgageFlexONE one of the industry’s leading loan origination systems. The flexible design allows services to tailor the solution to meet data consistency and accuracy requirements. New implementations come with dedicated production, test, and report servers at the closest Microsoft data center.

“Mortgage servicers want more control of their companies and their data, and they deserve to have it,” Bechtle said. “Servicers who contract with us now can lock their pricing in for 5 years and still be able to cancel at any time without a penalty. When they find out how easy the platform is to use and how much easier it makes recruiting, they’ll be glad they made the move to MortgageFlex.”

