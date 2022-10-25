Submit Release
SugarBee® Apples to be Sold Collaboratively with Powerful New Partnership

EPHRATA, WA, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the fall 2022 crop of SugarBee® apples in early harvest, Regal Fruit International, LLC is pleased to announce that sales of this premier proprietary brand will be coordinated by Regal Fruit in a strong partnership with Chelan Fresh®, CMI Orchards® and Sage Fruit®.

Retailers are keenly aware that one of the most in-demand domestic apple varieties is the SugarBee®. Its crisp crunch, caramel-and-honey toned sweetness and excellent storage make it among the most highly sought-after varieties for retailers nationwide. And now, ordering more SugarBee® for your shelves just got even easier, with three sales desks to order from.

Chuck Nystrom, Minnesota-based orchardist and member of the North American Fruit Explorers, discovered the SugarBee® via chance seedling in the early ‘90s. He then partnered with Regal Fruit International, LLC to develop the original B-51, patented as CN-121 variety, now trademarked and marketed as the SugarBee®. By carefully managing long term planting cycles, orchard caps and price setting, Regal Fruit has ensured SugarBee's ongoing premier status among a marketplace full of devalued competitors.

Consumer demand for SugarBee® continues to grow nationwide, in great part due to the comprehensive branding and marketing campaigns from powerhouse Chelan Fresh® over the past five years. The SugarBee® bee, distinctive honeycomb-shaped PLU, bright packaging and kid-friendly messaging join with the apple’s unbeatable reputation to give you fruit that is proven to fly off the shelves and into the homes of consumers across the nation. Read the press release on the www.SugarBee.com website here.

For more information, contact:

Tom Riggan, CEO – Chelan Fresh® tomr@chelanfresh.com
Bob Mast, President + CEO - CMI Orchards® bobm@cmiorchards.com
Steve Clement, CEO – Sage Fruit Company®
Jordan Wilks, General Manager - Regal Fruit International, LLC jordan@regalfruit.com

Tom Riggan
Chelan Fresh
