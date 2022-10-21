High speed InGaAs PIN photodiode in ATLAS hermetic SMD ceramic package Marktech Optoelectronics multiwavelength and multiple chip emitter and detector packaging Marktech Optoelectronics a Leading Manufacturer of Photodiode Photodetectors and LED Emitters in UV, Visible, NIR, SWIR Wavelengths

Marktech Exhibiting Their Next Gen InGaAs Photodiode Detectors at the NYS Innovation Summit October 24th to 26th 2022

LATHAM, NY, US, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visit our booth at NYS Innovation Summit, the New York State’s world-renowned event for innovations in advanced technologies and manufacturing. The event is held this year at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center in Buffalo, NY.

Our InGaAs detectors or InGaAs photodiodes have become a key enabling technology in many medical diagnostic, industrial position sensing, and chemical analysis applications.

Marktech Optoelectronics, a leader in the photonics, optics, emitters, and detectors field will be showcasing both their well-established and newly released products and capabilities such as:

Photodetectors (optical detectors)

o Indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) photodiode detectors with Vis to SWIR sensitivity

o Silicon Photodiode detectors with UV to NIR sensitivity

Advanced optoelectronic packaging capabilities

o Chip-scale packaged (CSP) SWIR LEDs

o Multi-wavelength and multiple chip emitters and detectors

o ATLAS hermetic SMD packaging

Infrared detectors and sources

o Near-infrared (NIR) emitters and NIR detectors

o Short wave infrared (SWIR) emitters and SWIR detectors

UV sources and detectors

o UV-emitters (UVC LEDs, UVB LEDs, and UVA LEDs)

o UV-enhanced silicon photodiode detectors

• Wide spectral range optoelectronic device testing services

• Custom OEM Solutions – Optoelectronics design engineering, device fabrication, and packaging to maximize your total cost benefit. Marktech is a leading producer of custom detectors.

• Indium Phosphide (InP) epitaxial wafers and compound semiconductor materials

• Optoelectronic chip design & fabrication (inGaAs Photodiodes, Si PDs, Phototransistors, Custom Devices)

Marktech Optoelectronics, Inc. (www.marktechopto.com)(Marktech), is a privately-held and veteran-owned leading designer and manufacturer of standard and custom optoelectronics, including UV, visible, near-infrared (NIR), and short-wavelength infrared (SWIR) emitters, detectors, InP epi wafers, and other compound semiconductors.

Please drop by our booth or contact us any time if you:

• Have any technical or application questions or need assistance regarding any of your optoelectronic design projects

• Require validation of the optical characteristics (wavelength, power output, sensitivity) of your current optoelectronics components (emitters or detectors)

If you have an urgent project or component questions, contact our application engineers at: info@marktechopto.com or call us at 1-518-956-2980.