Fall into training for a new career with the help of True to Texas grants from Southern Careers Institute (SCI)
SCI has announced the launch of its TRUE to TEXAS grants program, which helps students to invest in their education.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Careers Institute (SCI) is currently offering a variety of grants to help students cover the cost of their training at SCI. SCI has a variety of career training programs that are designed to provide students with the specific skills they need to be successful in today’s job market.
SCI has been providing career training for over 60 years. Today, SCI operates eight campuses and online courses. The TRUEtoTEXAS grants are part of an ongoing effort to help Texans get affordable training for in-demand careers. With the TRUEtoTEXAS grant offerings, SCI will match your investment in your education up to $4,500*. Grants are available for those who qualify.
Grants offered:
Need-Based Grant
Up to $4,500*
No in-school payments after your up-front investment*** between $250-$750
Student Success Grant**
Up to $2,800*
No in-school payments after your $160 up-front investment***
11 other scholarships and grants available
- The TRUEtoTEXAS grants and associated up-front investments and payment plans are available to those who qualify. For more consumer information visit consumer info. Students may use the grant funds to pay for tuition and fees; books and supplies; and other educational expenses. Offer valid for new students enrolled to start classes at SCI by October 24, 2022, or by October 25, 2022, for the Cosmetology Operator program.
- The Student Success Grant is designed to work in conjunction with other funding sources including federal grants. HVAC, Electrical Technician, Welding, Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, Automotive Apprenticeship and Cosmetology Operator programs are not eligible for this grant.
*** Those who are unable to make an up-front investment amount are not left behind! They may qualify for our Financial Literacy grant of up to $3,800.
About the Company
Southern Careers Institute (SCI) is an accredited, private career and technical education institution located in Texas. SCI offers online programs in addition to in-person classes available at eight campuses. SCI provides hands-on training programs to build technical and soft skills. They empower individuals by training students on the competencies needed to enter a career and become contributing members of their communities. SCI has provided students with career training for over 60 years, and today offers training in business, beauty, medical, technology, and skilled trades fields.
Southern Career Institute
