Winston Foodservice is Proud to Celebrate Vendor of the Year Recognition
Winston Foodservice is excited to celebrate recognition as Vendor of the Year from AKFCF.LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winston Foodservice is excited to be recognized as a Vendor of the Year 2022 by the Association of Kentucky Fried Chicken Franchisees (AKFCF). The award was presented to Donald Schaper, Winston’s Director of Sales at the AKFCF Southwest Regional Convention at TradeWinds Resort in Tampa/St. Pete Florida.
The Vendor of the Year distinction is a rare honor. One such award is given at each AKFCF regional convention. The purpose of this award is to recognize vendors who have made significant contributions to the success of AKFCF through their dedication, service, and commitment. KFC and Winston have a long partnership together, spanning over five decades.
AKFCF is a non-profit organization that serves as a forum for sharing ideas, best practices, and information among members of the KFC Franchise system. Their purpose is to support, promote, and enhance the franchisee-owned system by providing educational programs and services to all types of franchisees, their employees, suppliers, and customers.
About Winston Foodservice
Winston Foodservice is a division of Winston Industries, an international manufacturer and distributor of commercial food service equipment. Winston’s family of brands includes Collectramatic® fryers and CVap® holding, cooking, and retherming equipment. Winston Industries is comprised of three divisions: Foodservice, Win2uit Electronics, and Manufacturing.
