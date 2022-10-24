AMERICAN ALLIANCE OF ACCUPUNCTURE GRAND PRESS CONFERENCE IN NYC (AAOA)
AMERICAN PEOPLE SUPPORT HR 4803 ACUPUNCTURE FOR OUR SENIORS ACT 2021 7315 Stockton Blvd, Suite 1, Sacramento, CA 95823 I (510)-314-1989FLUSHING, NEW YORK, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michelle Lau, Chair of the American Alliance of Acupuncture announced today there Saturday, 10/22/22 PRESS CONFERENCE at the Sheraton, LaGuardia East Hotel was a tremendous success. AAOA is now in partnership with Congresswoman Judy Chu (D-CA27) and joining forces with the acupuncture profession, community associates, federal agencies including CMS, patients, friends, senior citizen organizations and media who jointly hosted this pubic press conference and rally in support of our legislation: HR 4803: Acupuncture for our Senior Act 2021.
They key component of HR 4803 is to incorporate all qualified licensed acupuncturists into the federal healthcare system. This will allow Licensed Acupuncturists to bill CMS to reimburse licensed acupuncturists directly without requiring supervision by non-acupuncture practitioners. AAOA has been working tirelessly for decades both for the acupuncture profession and to improve health outcomes for our patients.
It is inspiring to see people throughout the country shepherd this important legislation which will expand access to acupuncture for our patients and the over 60 million elderly and disabled Americans who are enrolled in Medicare. We, the people, working together in unity on HR 4803 can get it done.
Michelle Lau O.M.D., L.A.C
President of AAOA
Gary Kong
Global Hero Foundation USA
+1 347-278-1111
